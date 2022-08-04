Health
Stony Brook’s top pediatrician says monkeypox outbreak in school unlikely
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox in children under the age of 8 can put them at increased risk of severe disease. According to federal guidance, this is likely due to an underdeveloped immune system.
- Monkeypox cases are increasing worldwide.
- New York has the highest number of infected people in the US
- Outside of New York City, Suffolk County, home to Stony Brook University Hospital, tops the list.
JD Allen of WSHU talked with Dr. Sharon NachmanDirector of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, on questions parents have about monkeypox next school year.
WSHU: What are the symptoms? how does it spread? And who are the most vulnerable today?
SNSo the idea of you walking into a grocery store and handling a shopping cart? It really requires very close skin-to-skin contact.
WSHU: Monkeypox can infect anyone.
SN: Anyone can get infected, but the likelihood of getting infected varies greatly.
WSHU: We learned from COVID-19 that collective environments such as schools can lead to virus outbreaks. Should we expect more monkeypox cases as children return to school?
SN: I don’t think monkeypox is transmitted at school. The amount of close contact that takes place in schools is not the type of close contact currently seen in people with monkeypox.
WSHU: So who is most vulnerable? Who has monkeypox today?
SN: It’s adults who are not just shaking hands with someone or giving someone a high-five in the hallway, but also engaging in continuous skin-to-skin contact.
WSHU: What should parents know about the CDC’s review of the likelihood of serious illness from monkeypox in children under 8?
SN: If your child is unwell, please consult your pediatrician. If you have a rash and don’t know what it is, take a picture of the rash. I take pictures in the morning and afternoon. Let’s see how the rash evolves. But definitely connecting with your child’s doctor and saying, “Hey, they’re sick. This is a rash. What do you think it is?” Do not send your child to school if he or she has a rash. Even if it’s not monkeypox, we really don’t want that virus to be whatever it is being transmitted in a school setting.
WSHU: There are concerns that COVID-19 and monkeypox will disrupt the upcoming school year. Should schools prepare differently?
SN: I don’t think we need to do anything different than what schools are already doing. I think it’s very unlikely that we’ll see any kind of infection at school. So I don’t think monkeypox is a concern.
On the other hand, just like in the old days, there are many children at school, and many children carry many respiratory pathogens. I would like my family to remember. And if you don’t know what’s going on with them, get them to see a local health care provider so they can test and determine if it’s this respiratory virus.
Is it another respiratory virus, or is it really a streptococcus? The treatments for all of these would be very different. And it also helps them get back to school safely.
WSHU: This does not mean that parents are likely to need another vaccine for their child before the start of the next school year. Who is eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine? ? Can we expect changes in our children?
SN: The monkeypox vaccine is definitely not indicated for school children at this time. So we are really targeting the highest risk populations.
The same group that is sick at the moment, and most often children, are not part of that group.
Sources
2/ https://www.wshu.org/long-island-news/2022-08-03/stony-brooks-top-childrens-doctor-says-monkeypox-outbreaks-in-schools-are-unlikely
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]bulletin.com
- Local University Considers Safety Protocols As Monkeypox Declares Public Health Emergency :: WRAL.com August 5, 2022
- Novak Djokovic withdraws from Montreal tournament due to COVID-19 vaccination status August 5, 2022
- What are the reasons for the failure of Bollywood films? August 5, 2022
- Fire in a nightclub in Thailand: 14 people died in a fire that engulfed a building August 5, 2022
- Study identifies broad-spectrum antibodies that neutralize feared SARS-CoV-2 variants August 5, 2022