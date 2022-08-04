Stony Brook’s top pediatrician says monkeypox outbreak in school unlikely

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox in children under the age of 8 can put them at increased risk of severe disease. According to federal guidance, this is likely due to an underdeveloped immune system.

Monkeypox cases are increasing worldwide.

New York has the highest number of infected people in the US

Outside of New York City, Suffolk County, home to Stony Brook University Hospital, tops the list.

JD Allen of WSHU talked with Dr. Sharon NachmanDirector of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, on questions parents have about monkeypox next school year.

WSHU: What are the symptoms? how does it spread? And who are the most vulnerable today?

SNSo the idea of ​​you walking into a grocery store and handling a shopping cart? It really requires very close skin-to-skin contact.

WSHU: Monkeypox can infect anyone.

SN: Anyone can get infected, but the likelihood of getting infected varies greatly.

WSHU: We learned from COVID-19 that collective environments such as schools can lead to virus outbreaks. Should we expect more monkeypox cases as children return to school?

SN: I don’t think monkeypox is transmitted at school. The amount of close contact that takes place in schools is not the type of close contact currently seen in people with monkeypox.

WSHU: So who is most vulnerable? Who has monkeypox today?

SN: It’s adults who are not just shaking hands with someone or giving someone a high-five in the hallway, but also engaging in continuous skin-to-skin contact.

WSHU: What should parents know about the CDC’s review of the likelihood of serious illness from monkeypox in children under 8?

SN: If your child is unwell, please consult your pediatrician. If you have a rash and don’t know what it is, take a picture of the rash. I take pictures in the morning and afternoon. Let’s see how the rash evolves. But definitely connecting with your child’s doctor and saying, “Hey, they’re sick. This is a rash. What do you think it is?” Do not send your child to school if he or she has a rash. Even if it’s not monkeypox, we really don’t want that virus to be whatever it is being transmitted in a school setting.

WSHU: There are concerns that COVID-19 and monkeypox will disrupt the upcoming school year. Should schools prepare differently?

SN: I don’t think we need to do anything different than what schools are already doing. I think it’s very unlikely that we’ll see any kind of infection at school. So I don’t think monkeypox is a concern.

On the other hand, just like in the old days, there are many children at school, and many children carry many respiratory pathogens. I would like my family to remember. And if you don’t know what’s going on with them, get them to see a local health care provider so they can test and determine if it’s this respiratory virus.

Is it another respiratory virus, or is it really a streptococcus? The treatments for all of these would be very different. And it also helps them get back to school safely.

WSHU: This does not mean that parents are likely to need another vaccine for their child before the start of the next school year. Who is eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine? ? Can we expect changes in our children?

SN: The monkeypox vaccine is definitely not indicated for school children at this time. So we are really targeting the highest risk populations.

The same group that is sick at the moment, and most often children, are not part of that group.