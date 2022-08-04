Australia to reserve 450,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine.health

The Australian government has purchased 450,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine, including 22,000 doses arriving this week and next.

A third-generation Bavarian Nordic vaccine will be prioritized for at-risk groups, including gays, bisexuals, and other men who have sex with men, especially those traveling to countries experiencing significant epidemics. increase.

Australia has had only 58 cases of monkeypox in the past 13 weeks since the virus began spreading in 76 countries outside of those where monkeypox was endemic for years.

July 28th monkeypox declared ‘Infectious disease incident of national importance’ in Australia Declaration by the World Health Organization.

Health Minister Mark Butler told reporters in Canberra on Thursday that the Morrison government began negotiations for a third-generation vaccine on May 20, just one day after Australia’s first case and one day before federal elections. said.

After 27 meetings, Australia has purchased 450,000 doses, including 100,000 doses to arrive this year and the remaining 350,000 doses to arrive in 2023. Vaccines can be used for spread and post-exposure prophylaxis.

Monkeypox can also be prevented with the smallpox vaccine ACAM2000. This vaccine is registered for use in Australia and is included in the national medical stockpile, but it uses an attenuated vaccine. Because it is a live poxvirus, it is not suitable for people with weakened immune systems.

Butler said the third-generation Bavarian Nordic vaccine is “much more effective and easier to use for patients with weakened immune systems.” It can also be administered to pregnant women, children and those with skin conditions. .

The Minister said the Government is procuring “the best vaccine in the world for Australians and we have a very limited supply of this third generation vaccine that we were able to secure in 2022 in a highly competitive market. It is one of the countries where

“We deploy vaccines primarily through state and territory central clinics,” he said, starting with at-risk cohorts. Identified by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.

These are: People classified as high-risk monkeypox contacts in the previous 14 days. Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men with whom they have frequent sexual contacts. sex workers; immunization providers receiving the ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine.

Sign up to receive an email every morning with top stories from Guardian Australia

“We are extremely pleased with the work that the Chief Medical Officer and the department have accomplished in such a short period of time, especially in securing vaccine supply in a highly competitive global market,” said Butler.

He said the number of cases had “increased very rapidly” around the world, reaching more than 25,000, including 6,000 in the US, 4,000 in Spain and 3,000 in the UK, but Australia was “seen in North America. We were able to avoid the worst of the elements,” he said. And Europe.”

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said he did not intend to “pick a number” for the estimated total. We are confident that the benefits of will continue to help us control the epidemic here in Australia, and that will happen.”

Heath Painter, CEO of the Australian Federation of AIDS Organizations, said: “The rapid procurement of these vaccines is a very positive step.”

“Although local transmission of monkeypox has been limited so far, it may not continue,” he said. “Cities such as London, Montreal, Lisbon and Madrid are all dealing with significant community transmission.”

“Having monkeypox vaccine available to those who need it is an important defense against contagion. It helps people look after their own health as well as that of those close to them.

Nick Medland, Ph.D., sexual health expert and Kirby Institute researcher, said: For those who need it most. ”

monkeypox results Rash and flu-like symptomsKelly said in July that it is “relatively mild and most cases resolve on their own in two to four weeks without the need for special treatment.”

“Although monkeypox is not usually considered a sexually transmitted disease, physical contact with an infected person during sexual intercourse carries a high risk of transmission, and intimate physical contact such as hugging, kissing and sexual intercourse may increase the risk of transmission. “Infectious skin wounds represent a risk and are a likely route of infection,” he said.

“The rash usually appears on the face before spreading to other parts of the body, such as the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. ”