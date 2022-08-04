Health
Australia to reserve 450,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine.health
The Australian government has purchased 450,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine, including 22,000 doses arriving this week and next.
A third-generation Bavarian Nordic vaccine will be prioritized for at-risk groups, including gays, bisexuals, and other men who have sex with men, especially those traveling to countries experiencing significant epidemics. increase.
Australia has had only 58 cases of monkeypox in the past 13 weeks since the virus began spreading in 76 countries outside of those where monkeypox was endemic for years.
July 28th monkeypox declared ‘Infectious disease incident of national importance’ in Australia Declaration by the World Health Organization.
Health Minister Mark Butler told reporters in Canberra on Thursday that the Morrison government began negotiations for a third-generation vaccine on May 20, just one day after Australia’s first case and one day before federal elections. said.
After 27 meetings, Australia has purchased 450,000 doses, including 100,000 doses to arrive this year and the remaining 350,000 doses to arrive in 2023. Vaccines can be used for spread and post-exposure prophylaxis.
Monkeypox can also be prevented with the smallpox vaccine ACAM2000. This vaccine is registered for use in Australia and is included in the national medical stockpile, but it uses an attenuated vaccine. Because it is a live poxvirus, it is not suitable for people with weakened immune systems.
Butler said the third-generation Bavarian Nordic vaccine is “much more effective and easier to use for patients with weakened immune systems.” It can also be administered to pregnant women, children and those with skin conditions. .
The Minister said the Government is procuring “the best vaccine in the world for Australians and we have a very limited supply of this third generation vaccine that we were able to secure in 2022 in a highly competitive market. It is one of the countries where
“We deploy vaccines primarily through state and territory central clinics,” he said, starting with at-risk cohorts. Identified by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.
These are: People classified as high-risk monkeypox contacts in the previous 14 days. Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men with whom they have frequent sexual contacts. sex workers; immunization providers receiving the ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine.
“We are extremely pleased with the work that the Chief Medical Officer and the department have accomplished in such a short period of time, especially in securing vaccine supply in a highly competitive global market,” said Butler.
He said the number of cases had “increased very rapidly” around the world, reaching more than 25,000, including 6,000 in the US, 4,000 in Spain and 3,000 in the UK, but Australia was “seen in North America. We were able to avoid the worst of the elements,” he said. And Europe.”
Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said he did not intend to “pick a number” for the estimated total. We are confident that the benefits of will continue to help us control the epidemic here in Australia, and that will happen.”
Heath Painter, CEO of the Australian Federation of AIDS Organizations, said: “The rapid procurement of these vaccines is a very positive step.”
“Although local transmission of monkeypox has been limited so far, it may not continue,” he said. “Cities such as London, Montreal, Lisbon and Madrid are all dealing with significant community transmission.”
“Having monkeypox vaccine available to those who need it is an important defense against contagion. It helps people look after their own health as well as that of those close to them.
Nick Medland, Ph.D., sexual health expert and Kirby Institute researcher, said: For those who need it most. ”
monkeypox results Rash and flu-like symptomsKelly said in July that it is “relatively mild and most cases resolve on their own in two to four weeks without the need for special treatment.”
“Although monkeypox is not usually considered a sexually transmitted disease, physical contact with an infected person during sexual intercourse carries a high risk of transmission, and intimate physical contact such as hugging, kissing and sexual intercourse may increase the risk of transmission. “Infectious skin wounds represent a risk and are a likely route of infection,” he said.
“The rash usually appears on the face before spreading to other parts of the body, such as the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. ”
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/aug/04/australia-secures-450000-doses-of-monkeypox-vaccine
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Xi is using Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan to evoke nationalist fervor. He turns around | world news August 4, 2022
- Narendra Modi and Amit Shah think we will remain silent if we are bullied, says Rahul Gandhi August 4, 2022
- BREAKING: 3.0-magnitude earthquake hits Chhattisgarh, no casualties reported | India news August 4, 2022
- Vols adds top transfer RB, but did not solve the problem there August 4, 2022
- ‘Enlightened Array’: Carnegie Exhibit Features Paintings by Two North Alabama Artists | Entertainment August 4, 2022