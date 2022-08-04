State of emergency declared during monkeypox outbreak

Share on Pinterest New York, Illinois and California have all declared states of emergency. It’s caused by monkeypox, but health experts say it’s nothing to worry about and doesn’t affect your ability to move around freely.John Smith/Viewpress/Getty Images New York, Illinois and California have all declared states of emergency in response to the current monkeypox outbreak.

Health experts advise people to take precautions, but say this is no reason to panic.

States are declaring a state of emergency to allow federal, state, and local governments to devote more resources to fighting the outbreak. Several US states have declared a state of emergency in response to the current monkeypox outbreak. at least in spain double death A virus infection has been blamed, and Brazil has recently report Japan’s first death from monkeypox. The African continent has been hit hardest so far, with more than 75 suspected deaths. PBS. As health officials ramp up their response to this health emergency, Healthline told experts how this differs from the response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how people will know as the situation develops. I asked what I needed.

New York First state to declare a monkeypox emergency, then Illinois When California. “California is working urgently at all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging robust testing, contact tracing, and community partnerships intensified during the pandemic to help prevent the spread of monkeypox in the most at-risk populations. We are ensuring that those who are exposed to it will be the focus of vaccines, treatments, and outreach,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom. statement. According to the latest data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are now over 6,000 confirmed cases in the United States.

“At least one of the patients was immunosuppressed, at high risk for more serious consequences.” Stuart IsaacsMD, associate professor of medicine (infectious diseases) at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, told Healthline. “Whether this was due to a viral and/or bacterial superinfection that ultimately led to death, I don’t know the details,” continued Isaacs, who is also a Walters Kluwer contributor. up to date Content about poxviruses.

Isaacs emphasized that monkeypox is spreading in an “unprecedented” way. “Historically, this is not how viruses spread, so this is completely new,” he confirmed, noting that the virus is distinctly different from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. explained. SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus, and as it replicates, it can make more “mistakes,” Isaacs said. “Since monkeypox is a DNA virus, its genome is in double-stranded DNA,” he said. “Their replication method replicates more discreetly than RNA viruses.” Isaacs said this means monkeypox is less likely to mutate into a COVID-19-like variant. “That said, mutations do occur, and this person-to-person spread is something we’ve never seen before,” he said.

according to Rachel BruceMD, the state interim chairman of emergency medical care for the Long Island Jewish Forest Hills of Queens, has issued an emergency medical bill to allow federal, state, and local governments to dedicate more resources to combating the outbreak. I am announcing the situation. “It’s an important tool for ending outbreaks,” she stressed. “And it shouldn’t surprise people.”

Eric Sioe PenaMD, director of global health at Northwell Health in New York, said in general that these emergency declarations shouldn’t significantly change the way the average person travels. “Better contact tracing and rapid vaccination are needed to prevent this from becoming a problem affecting the average person,” he said. is to release resources to Cioe-Pena added that monkeypox is not spreading as quickly as COVID-19 and is very unlikely to overwhelm the health system. “But our public health system is weak and broken, and we need to strengthen our public health agencies so that we can get this under control,” he said.

According to Bruce, monkeypox is transmitted through close physical contact. This means contact with respiratory secretions, such as kissing, skin-to-skin contact with wounds, and touching clothing, towels, and sheets used by monkeypox patients. “It doesn’t spread like COVID-19,” she said. “When people talk, cough or sneeze, it spreads through the air and through contaminated surfaces. It’s much less contagious than COVID-19.”

Isaacs said most patients do not need treatment for monkeypox infection. “This is a self-limiting infection,” he said. “It resolves spontaneously in people with immunity.” But if people with healthy immune systems need treatment, it’s because the site of the infection is causing severe pain, Isaacs said. Pena said antivirals would be called Tecobilimat It is a treatment available for people who have a weakened immune system or who have other risk factors that “have underlying conditions similar to other illnesses.” [for] COVID. ”

“There’s a vaccine to prevent monkeypox,” Bruce said. “At this time, it is limited to those who are determined to be at high risk of infection.” She advised anyone interested in the vaccine to check with their local health department and offered precautions to reduce the risk of infection. “If you know or care for someone who has monkeypox, avoid skin-to-skin contact,” Bruce said. or touch unwashed clothes or bedding.” She warned people with new or unexplained rashes to avoid close contact with other people until they see a medical professional. “For the majority of people, monkeypox is a self-limiting infection that goes away on its own,” Bruce said. “Very few people need hospitalization. There have been no deaths in the United States and deaths are rare around the world.”