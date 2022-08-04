



Sedentary older adults with amnestic mild cognitive impairment who underwent regular exercise for one year maintained their cognition without decline. Run Trial showed. Older adults who underwent either moderate-intensity aerobic training or stretching, balance, and range-of-motion exercises for 12 months showed no change from baseline. ADAS-Cog-Exec The score, a measure of global cognitive function, was reported in 2022 by Dr. Laura Baker, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiativegive) — Those who did not receive the EXERT intervention showed significant cognitive decline over 12 months, Baker said. “Increasing the amount of supported physical activity of at least 120 to 150 minutes per week for 12 months slows or stalls cognitive decline in formerly sedentary older adults with mild cognitive impairment. There is a possibility. EXERT is the longest-ever phase III study of exercise in older adults with mild cognitive impairment, says Maria Carrillo, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of the Alzheimer’s Association. These top-line findings are “remarkable and encouraging,” Carrillo said. “They suggest that regular physical activity, even moderate or light exercise such as stretching, may protect brain cells from damage. The EXERT trial aimed to test whether 12 months of exercise improves or protects cognition in sedentary people with amnestic mild cognitive impairment. Participants who underwent an average Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) score of 28 and mean clinical dementia rating scale box sum (CDR-SB) A score of 1.5 was randomly assigned to either aerobic exercise or stretching, balance, and range-of-motion exercises. Both the cardio and stretch/balance groups exercised for approximately 30-40 minutes four times a week. The aerobic group exercised at moderate intensity and achieved 70% to 85% heart rate reserve. The stretch/balance group exercised at low intensity while maintaining a heart rate reserve of less than 35%. During the first 12 months of the trial, participants were supervised by YMCA trainers. Over the next six months they continued to exercise independently. A total of 296 participants were enrolled in the study. Most (57%) were women. About 87% were white and 10% were black.The average age is about 74 years old, and 25% APOE4 career. Over 31,000 exercise sessions completed in the first 12 months. High attendance rates were maintained throughout the study, with 81% in the aerobic exercise group and 87% in the stretch/balance group. Neither the aerobic exercise group nor the stretch/balance group showed a decline from baseline in the ADAS-Cog-Exec at 6 or 12 months. There were no significant treatment differences between the aerobic and stretching/balance groups for these outcomes (P.=0.29). In the usual care analysis, researchers compared EXERT and ADNI participants by demographics, baseline cognitive function, and APOE4 situation. ADNI participants were expected to decline in ADAS-Cog-Exec scores at 12 months, but not in the EXERT aerobic exercise group (P.=0.012) and the EXRT stretch/balance group (P.=0.0005) did not. All EXERT participants received weekly socialization from the program. Importantly, regular exercise must be supported for people with mild cognitive impairment: it must be supervised and have a social component, she added. Judy George Covering MedPage Today’s neurology and neuroscience news, brain aging, Alzheimer’s, dementia, MS, rare diseases, epilepsy, autism, headache, stroke, Parkinson’s, ALS, concussion, CTE, sleep, pain And so on. follow Disclosure This study was funded by the NIH/National Institute on Aging. Baker has not disclosed any ties to the industry. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

