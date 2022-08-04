Brookline mosquito positive for West Nile virus.Community members urged to take precautions





For immediate release BROOKLINE – Public Health Commissioner Sigale Rice and the Brookline Department of Public Health said the Massachusetts Department of Public Health had detected West Nile virus (WNV) in a mosquito sample collected in the town on Wednesday, Aug. 3. reporting. Although the risk level for WNV in Brookline remains low, Public Health encourages residents to be aware of the risks posed by the mosquito-borne virus and still take precautions. Mosquito-borne viruses are viruses that are carried and spread by mosquitoes. Massachusetts is under public health surveillance for her two mosquito-borne viruses, West Nile virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). The highest risk of contracting either disease is from late July through fall until the first frost. Mosquitoes transmit WNV and EEE by biting infected birds. People and animals can contract these diseases through the bites of infected mosquitoes. There is no evidence that you can catch these viruses from handling infected birds or animals, live or dead. However, you should wear gloves when handling animal carcasses and use double plastic bags to dispose of them in the trash. Most people bitten by a mosquito carrying WNV experience no or very mild symptoms and recover spontaneously. People over the age of 50 are at the highest risk of severe WNV disease. “While the risk of catching West Nile virus in the town of Brookline remains low, we are quick to share mosquito test results from Public Health to remind community members that West Nile virus is present in our community. I want to let you know.” Director Reiss. “I encourage all residents to take precautions against mosquito bites and limit the number of mosquitoes in the town.” Brookline Public Health is involved in active surveillance of mosquito-borne viruses. Mosquito collection and testing he began in early July. Brookline will do the following to combat mosquito-borne viruses this summer: All trap ponds and some wetlands were sprayed with a larvicide to prevent new mosquito hatching.

Mosquito traps are installed and batches of mosquitoes are tested for viruses. The town of Brookline also recommends that community members take the following precautions: Avoid mosquito bites: Apply insect repellent outdoors. Use repellents such as DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), lemon eucalyptus oil [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] Or follow the instructions on the IR3535 product label. Do not use DEET products on infants under 2 months of age. For older children she should be used in concentrations of 30% or less. Lemon eucalyptus oil should not be used by children under the age of 3. Permethrin products are intended for use on clothing, shoes, mosquito nets, camping gear, etc. and should not be used on the skin.

Avoid areas that are prone to mosquitoes, such as swamps and swamps

Clothing can help reduce mosquito bites. Wearing long sleeves, long pants, and socks outdoors will keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Be aware of peak mosquito hours. Dusk to dawn is the time when most mosquitoes bite the most. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that take place in the evening or early morning. If you are outdoors at any time and notice mosquitoes around you, take steps to avoid mosquito bites by moving indoors, wearing a blanket, or wearing repellent. Mosquito-proof your home Drains accumulated or stagnant water around your home or business. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in stagnant water. Limit the number of mosquito breeding sites around your home by draining or disposing of water-holding items. Check gutters and drains. Empty unused flower pots and kiddie pools and change bird bath water frequently.

Screen installation or repair. Install tight-fitting screens on all windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

Repair leaking pipes and outdoor faucets

Cut grass short and trim bushes near your home so mosquitoes don’t hide.

If the problem doesn’t belong to you, call the Brookline Department of Public Health. Anyone with questions should contact the Brookline Department of Public Health at 617-730-2300. Information about WNV and reports of current and past WNV activity in Massachusetts can be found at Massachusetts Department of Public Health website. ###

