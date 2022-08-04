Swine Flu Outbreak in Jackson County Closes Swine Barns at State Fair

FAIRLEA, W.Va. — Changes will be made to pig exhibits at this year’s West Virginia State Fair to protect the public from swine flu.

State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said on Metro News’ “Talkline” Thursday that the fair, which starts this time next week, will close piggerys, after someone who attended last week’s Jackson County Fair. Test positive for swine flu.

“From a human health point of view, we don’t have to worry about closing the pigs, but what we’re trying to do is close the piggeries. We’re going to allow the public to enter the piggeries. No,’ he said.

Last week, the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources was alerted that six pigs in Jackson County were sick.

“Late Thursday (July 28), rumors circulated that a sick pig had a fever and cough. We have banned it from being published,” said Shannon McBee, state epidemiologist at DHHR Public Health.

Three people will be tested, McBee told MetroNews affiliate WMOV Radio in Ravenswood on Thursday. At least one of these tests was reported as a presumptive positive case of H3N2v or swine flu.

There is no human-to-human transmission, but McBee said it is possible.

“It’s worrisome because our H3 virus is usually more contagious than other influenza viruses that circulate each year,” McBee said.

It is also unclear whether this is a new strain of swine flu.

“This is likely a swine-origin virus passed from pigs to humans, and that’s likely an ongoing situation,” she said. “What we don’t know is if it’s a new virus or if it’s a circulating virus.

Human samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. McBee said states should receive results by the end of the week.

As for people attending other trade shows in West Virginia this summer, McBee advises people to wash their hands before and after leaving the piggery and to keep food and other objects away from animals. .

“If you have small children, don’t let them drink pacifiers or bottles while in the barn so you can avoid that hand-to-mouth exposure,” she said.

At the State Fair, signs are posted at all livestock exhibits to warn the public of the danger of swine flu.

“State Fair will be taking extra precautions to warn people. They will be setting up hygiene stations to clean their hands,” said Leonhardt.

Animals are also thoroughly inspected before entering the fairgrounds.

“We should be able to detect sick animals before they enter the barn and prevent the spread.

As for the pigs in question, Leonhardt said they went to slaughter.

“Pigs generally show improvement. This is not life-threatening for pigs,” he said.

McBee said the swine flu virus is not a foodborne disease, so the meat is safe to eat.

“If the meat is handled properly and the pork is cooked properly, it’s very safe to consume, so there’s no risk when it comes to selling meat,” she said.

The 97th Annual State Fair takes place August 11-20 in Fairlie.