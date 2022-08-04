CDC, NIH, FDA leaders call for US-based clinical trial of smallpox drug in monkeypox treatment – Endpoint News

As Monkeypox Cases Rise, Leading Investigators at CDC, FDA and NIH Call for Randomized Clinical Trials to See if Approved Smallpox Drugs Are Effective in Treating Monkeypox I’m here.

There is no approved treatment for monkeypox in the United States, so patients who want relief from viral lesions and other symptoms must go through a series of hurdles to obtain medicine for smallpox through the government’s expanded access program. there is. The drug, which was approved for smallpox in 2018, is marketed as his TPOXX by biotechnology SIGA. The European Union approved it for monkeypox in addition to smallpox earlier this year, and the UK followed suit in July.

In a statement posted on New England Journal of Medicine On Wednesday, government researchers said the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in collaboration with the AIDS Clinical Trials Group, which has overseen research on HIV drugs since the 1980s, set up a clinical trial to test TPOXX against monkeypox. I said yes.

However, NIAID, ACTG, and SIGA all endpoint news A U.S.-based clinical trial of the drug was planned, it said in an email, but did not say when it would begin. Activists argue that because monkeypox has been endemic in several African countries for years, it should have been tested before it became a global pandemic.

“Adults with monkeypox, including those living with HIV, are eligible to enroll. NIAID will share more information as it becomes available,” the NIAID said in an emailed statement.

“These trials were clearly planned well in advance of the current outbreak. This is the job of pandemic preparedness. But it’s insane that the federal government didn’t actually plan to test its efficacy,” James Krellenstein, managing director of strategy and policy for the organization PrEP4All, told Endpoints in a phone interview.

Researchers liken the lack of approved drugs for the current monkeypox outbreak to the early days of the HIV epidemic in the 1980s when treatments were developed, but the process of getting approval for human use was “painful.” There must be an ethical balance between being “responsible” for ensuring that patients are safe and effective while ensuring they have access, researchers say. wrote to the NEJM on Wednesday.

“Thirty-four years later, we are faced with a strikingly similar situation,” they wrote. Authors of this article include John Brooks, his CMO for the CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention. Debra Birnkrant, Director of the Antiviral Division within the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. Peter Kim, Associate Director of the Treatment Research Program in the AIDS Division at NIAID.

Organizations such as PrEP4All I was asked With the number of monkeypox cases surpassing 25,000 in 83 countries, we have lifted restrictions on medicines to make it faster and easier for patients to get them. The United States is one of her largest affected areas, with her three states of Illinois, New York and California declaring public health emergencies.

Before the current pandemic, the NIH had begun planning a randomized clinical trial of the drug in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but in the NEJM article the researchers found that the current global case is a clade distinct from that seen in the DRC.

The company says the U.S. has access to about 1.7 million courses of drugs through its Strategic National Stockpile, and BARDA has a deal with SIGA to replenish expired courses.As of last week, 10,000 courses of drugs were in demand. Sent to states and cities depending on. Said NPR.

A SIGA spokesperson said the company was “aware of the clinical trial plans and is cooperating with NIIAD.” [sic] To advance placebo-controlled trials of tecovirimato in the treatment of monkeypox. SIGA will report quarterly results on Thursday.

SIGA canceled a scheduled interview with Science Director Dennis Hruby, CEO Phillip Gomez, and Endpoints, stating, “Before I can comment further on the details, the article will be published in its entirety on NEJM.” I would like to wait for

fullby Said NBC News reported last month that plans for large-scale clinical trials are in advanced stages in Canada, the UK and the EU. Hruby said SIGA could consider combining findings in other countries with safety data from global humane use programs, rather than relying on the U.S. trial data he submits to the FDA. told the media that there was

CDC, FDA, and NIH researchers wrote in an NEJM article that they “hope that these trials will provide the data needed for clinical and regulatory decision-making in the United States.” .

SIGA’s drug was approved in the US under the “animal rule” in 2018. This allows green-lighting drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions when human research is deemed unethical. Efficacy has been established in animal models of human disease. The drug is based on efficacy data obtained by infecting nonhuman primates with monkeypox virus and rabbits with rabbitpox virus, as well as safety data from over 400 healthy adult volunteers. Approved.

As the monkeypox outbreak spreads to more than 6,000 reported cases in the United States, those at highest risk are rushing to get vaccinated against the virus. There is one jab of his approved in the US, the Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos. It is in limited supply in the United States after the country’s stockpiles have largely evaporated in recent years. The smallpox vaccine ACAM2000 has also been used in certain cases.

Meanwhile, Moderna leaders said Wednesday that the biotech notorious for the pandemic I’m researching A potential monkeypox program.