General Symptoms and More Information About the Omicron Subvariant – NBC Chicago





Omicron’s BA.5 subvariant is currently the most prevalent strain of COVID-19 circulating in the United States, with numbers continuing to soar throughout the summer. More than 80% of cases are now caused by subvariants, according to CDC estimates, and officials say the virus appears to be better able to evade the immunity conferred by the COVID vaccine. . Here’s what we know about the disease. What is BA.5? BA.5 is another subvariant of the original omicron variant of COVID-19. This virus has beaten out other versions of the virus to become the most prevalent variant in circulation today, causing the majority of cases in the United States and around the world. How prevalent is BA.5? The BA.5 subvariant is now responsible for an estimated 85.5% of COVID cases in the United States, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A dominant stock in a distant country. Its numbers have continued to rise since it became the dominant strain of the virus in early July, but its spread has begun to slow. What are the symptoms of BA.5? Dr. Alison Alwadi, the attending physician in Chicago, said there are many similarities to previous iterations of COVID, with symptoms that include cold and flu-like illnesses. Loss of taste or smell, with congestion. In the UK, studies have shown that runny nose, sore throat, persistent cough and fatigue are the most common symptoms of this subspecies, which Arwady says is because the disease is “more virulent”. Individuals say they experience a greater variety of symptoms. Finally, we show that the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants tend to stay in the nasal cavity without entering the lungs. Some doctors believe this change could lead to future nasal vaccines. Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Alwadi on Tuesday discussed Omicron’s unique COVID booster. Does BA.5 make patients sick? As with previous Omicron strains, BA.5 spreads more rapidly than previous versions of the virus, but has not shown an increased ability to cause serious illness, and increased hospitalizations and deaths have been associated with increased cases. I am falling behind. University of Chicago Medical Center. How do vaccines and previous infections deal with it? Early studies showed that certain mutations made the BA.5 subtype better suited to evade infection, vaccination and booster immunity, but among fully vaccinated people I never had a more serious illness. In fact, vaccination still offers “excellent protection” against serious illness, hospitalization, death, and even against the BA.5 variant. According to the Mayo Clinic. How accurate is the BA.5 home test? At-home testing tends to require a higher viral load to get a positive result, but both Arwady and the CDC say that at-home testing A reliable tool for ensuring public safety. “A home test, a rapid test, a doctor’s test, or a positive test at a testing center – a positive is a positive,” Arwady said.

