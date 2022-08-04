US Plans to Declare Health Emergency as Monkeypox Spreads





As monkeypox continues to surge in the United States, President Biden’s Health Secretary will likely declare a national health emergency on Thursday, according to federal officials familiar with the debate. The declaration, which many experts said was long overdue, shows that the epidemic is now a grave threat to Americans and will launch a range of measures designed to turn the tide. empower federal agencies We need to direct funding to develop and evaluate vaccines and medicines, access emergency funding, and hire additional workers to help manage the outbreak that began in May. who declared a global health emergency About the July 23rd outbreak. Biden is under intense pressure from activists and public health experts to be more aggressive in fighting the monkeypox epidemic. But so far, top federal health officials have resisted declaring a state of emergency. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has repeatedly said he is considering it.

But earlier this week, Mr. Biden A seasoned emergency responder and a respected infectious disease expert have been appointed to coordinate the monkeypox response from the White House.

The supply of the monkeypox vaccine, called Jynneos, is severely restricted and the regime has been severely criticized for: move Too late Increase the number of doses. Declaring a state of emergency will not alleviate the shortage, but the administration may take steps to allow rapid access to tecovirimato, a drug recommended to treat the disease. . News of the administration’s plans was first reported by The Washington Post. As of Wednesday, the United States had recorded nearly 7,000 monkeypox cases, Maximum rate per capita in Washington, New York and Georgia. Over 99% of his cases are men who have sex with men. The virus is transmitted primarily during close physical contact. Infections are rarely fatal — no deaths have been reported here — but they can be extremely painful. The United States has the highest percentage in the world, and that number is expected to increase as surveillance and testing improve. Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles and a member of the WHO’s Advisory Board on Monkeypox, said declaring monkeypox a state of emergency “is critical and must be addressed now.” Sending out a strong message that

Dr. Limoyne was one of the scientific advisors who urged WHO to classify monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern, a designation the WHO has used only seven times since 2007. Is not … WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus has overruled his advisers and declared monkeypox an emergency. Only two other diseases, Covid-19 and polio, currently hold that status.

The WHO declaration tells Member States that they need to take the outbreak seriously, dedicate significant resources to contain it, and cooperate with other countries by sharing information, vaccines and medicines. I’m here.

In the United States, there are growing calls for stronger measures against monkeypox. California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff recently said: called on the Biden administration Strengthen vaccine manufacturing and distribution, and develop long-term strategies to fight the virus. Sen. Patti Murray, a Washington Democrat who heads the health committee, said: pressed The Department of Health and Human Services will provide a detailed description of the measures being taken to contain the outbreak. AIDS activists who were sharply critical of the regime have been calling for weeks to declare a state of emergency. “It’s all too late,” said James Clerenstein, founder of advocacy group PrEP4All.

Lawrence O. Gostin, director of the O’Neill National and Global Health Institute at Georgetown University, called the emergency declaration “a pivotal turning point in the monkeypox response after a lackluster start.” explained.

Dr. Carlos Del Rio, an infectious disease doctor at Emory University in Atlanta, says the decision to declare a state of emergency is likely to be politically unpopular. He noted that much of Congress is pressuring the administration to lift the Covid-19 public health emergency. Still, “I think it was too late for the United States to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency,” he said. By urgent designation, FDA Approving A means by which monkeypox can be diagnosed, prevented, or treated without the usual exhaustive review of the authorities. Officials have relied heavily on this provision to expedite coronavirus tests, vaccines and treatments. Declaring an emergency also gives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention access to more information from health care providers and states. Federal agencies like the CDC cannot compel states to share data on cases and vaccinations. During the outbreak, federal health officials routinely Shared information capacity to test or number of vaccines shipped to states. However, CDC data on the number of cases lags behind local public health agency data, and little or no demographic information is available on how many people have been vaccinated. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a recent event hosted by The Washington Post:

Government agencies are working to expand access to state data, but in the meantime, information is spotty and unreliable. Local health departments have grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic for more than two years After that, lack of funds, lack of manpower, exhaustion.

“It is important to declare this monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency, but more importantly, we need to strengthen the level of federal and local coordination, close vaccine supply gaps, and take action from Congress to address this crisis. It’s about securing the budget to deal with it.” Greg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health and his WHO adviser on monkeypox, said: “Otherwise we are talking about a new endemic virus taking root in this country.”

