Health Secretary Xavier Becerra declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency on Thursday in an attempt to raise awareness and free up additional flexibility and funding to fight the spread of the virus. . “We are ready to take monkeypox to the next level in dealing with this virus and urge all Americans to take monkeypox seriously and help us tackle this virus responsibly. ,” Becerra said at a news briefing on Thursday.

The Secretary of Health is also considering a second proclamation that would allow federal authorities to expedite medical measures, such as potential treatments and vaccines, without going through full-scale federal review. This will also allow more flexibility in how vaccines are currently supplied, Becerra said.

Federal officials said Thursday afternoon they were finalizing a formal declaration of a public health emergency. HHS web page.

The administration’s announcement follows similar decisions by health officials in New York, California and Illinois and by global health leaders. World Health Organization on July 23 declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concernthe highest level of alert was issued after outbreaks were confirmed in about 70 countries where the virus has not historically spread.

On Thursday, health officials said they were taking steps to improve access to Gynneos, the only vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration.Federal officials said about 1.6 million people were at risk of monkeypox. Although identified as the highest, only about 550,000 people in the United States receive enough Gynneos doses to fully cover them. Officials said he had expedited an additional 150,000 doses of Gineos to arrive in September, and FDA Commissioner Robert Calif told reporters that plans to “save doses” were being seriously considered. He said he was.

“We are looking at an approach … that allows providers to use existing single-dose vials of the vaccine to administer a total of up to five separate doses,” Califf said. , added that the plan “looks good.” A final decision will be made in the near future.

Federal leaders spent weeks Debate over whether to declare monkeypox a public health emergencyand officials said Thursday’s scheduled announcement is part of a broader push to contain the virus. It follows the decision by the White House this week to nominate J. Fenton Jr. coordinator About the country’s response to the virus.

“This public health emergency will allow us to explore additional strategies to more quickly deliver vaccines and treatments in affected communities. We will be able to get more data from jurisdictions so that we can,” Fenton said Thursday.

Thursday’s announcement was made by House Oversight Committee Chairman Carolyn B. Maloney (DN. put pressure on the administration to declare a state of emergency.

“This important step will allow the Biden administration to build on the progress it has already made to expand the availability of vaccines, tests and treatments nationwide,” Maloney said in a statement. .

But public health experts called Thursday’s announcement delayed, saying the emergency declaration had long been needed to quickly track more funding and flexibility.

“It’s about time,” David C. Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, said in a statement. “Once this proclamation is implemented, the administration must act quickly to allocate funds to state and local health departments for … clinical services to combat monkeypox.

The top Republican on the Senate Health Committee said the Biden administration had failed to act quickly to contain the virus.

Senator Richard Burr (RN.C.) wrote: In a letter to Becerra, he called the government’s response a “catastrophic public health failure.”

Since May 18, more than 6,600 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the United States, the majority of which occur in men who have had sex with men, with numbers doubling approximately every eight days. However, experts believe this to be a significant undercount. Authorities also report that at least five of her children have contracted monkeypox. domestic infection.

WHO officials Last week, a man who had sex with a man was temporarily reduce the number of sexual partners In an attempt to reduce infection.

Health officials have stressed that monkeypox poses far less risk than the coronavirus, but it causes only a handful of deaths globally and no one has ever died in the United States. Weeks and scarring results. The virus is also associated with more serious complications in children, pregnant women, and people with immune disorders.

The infection, which comes from the same virus family as smallpox, is spread primarily through close contact, and experts believe skin-to-skin contact during sexual activity is the primary source of infection in the current outbreak. But they caution that the virus can spread through other forms of contact and spread outside the gay community, noting a small number of cases in women and children.

Some Biden officials have previously argued that declaring a monkeypox emergency would draw attention to the growing epidemic and strengthen the nation’s overall response. Forcing hospitals to report more data on monkeypox patients, the Food and Drug Administration Expedite medical measures Otherwise, it can take months or years to undergo traditional regulatory review. Many public health experts also supported the WHO’s decision to declare a public health emergency, saying that a coordinated global response would “Essential” to defeat the growing outbreak.

Federal officials also circulated Thursday an “optional memo” on how the public health emergency could improve the country’s monkeypox response, according to two officials who were not authorized to comment.Politico First report Presence of notes.

But Becerra’s decision to declare monkeypox an emergency could cause political complications for the White House, which faces calls from supporters to do so. gun violence Public health emergencies and climate change are national emergencies. Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D.M.A.) and reproductive health rights groups are also urging governments to declare: access to abortion Public Health Emergency Following Recent Supreme Court Decision Overturned Law vs Wade And it led to new abortion restrictions across the country.