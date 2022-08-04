Polio found in New York.Most people don’t need to worry

for almost ten years, cases of paralytic polio have been diagnosed in the United States. But a prominent public health expert says most people have little to worry about.

Here’s what happened. Health authorities on July 21 identified a polio patient As someone from Rockland County, New York, who has not been vaccinated against the disease.

Then on Monday, the New York Department of Health announced The poliovirus was detected in a wastewater sample taken in June in Rockland County, just outside New York City. One of her about 200 people infected with the poliovirus has paralysis as one of her symptoms. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionFindings in the wastewater suggest that other people in Rockland County may have been infected. CDC told the Associated Pressadded that no other cases had been found and there was not enough information to determine whether the virus was actively spreading.

The state is urging all unvaccinated residents to be vaccinated against polio.

How did it happen?

nationwide, 92.6% Percentage of people who are fully immunized against polio by the age of two.In Rockland County, the number is 60.5%.

The county had a measles outbreak in 2018 and 2019. over 300 sick. CNN reported At that time, 91% of cases were in people who were not vaccinated or had no record of being vaccinated. The area is inhabited by a large number of Orthodox Jews who are one of the island group. Targeted by the anti-vaccine movement. Anti-vaccine advocates often raise Thoroughly exposed It claims that measles, mumps and rubella vaccines can cause autism. No such link.

“The anti-vaccine movement really accelerated in the time of COVID-19,” said Dr. Peter Hotes, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor University. I’m here. of medicine.he published a paper in a scientific journal nature review immunology This week outlines how anti-vaccine activism in America threatens global progress in childhood vaccination against other diseases, including polio. He said he turned it into a political campaign, leading to people in some countries where people no longer vaccinate their children, giving them the chance to be vaccinated against diseases such as measles and polio. scaffold.

In 2017, he published an opinion piece in the New York Times headlined: “How the Anti-Vaxers Are Winning” Today he says: It was a victory for Pyrrhus, but they won. They won at a great cost in human life. ”

The first major polio outbreak was reported in the United States in 1894. The disease reached pandemic levels in his 1940s. Children were particularly susceptible. In 1952 he killed more than 3,000 people in the United States from polio, and many more were paralyzed. The disease is incredibly contagious, passing from mouth to mouth and hand to faeces. Share a glass, use the same fountain, eat what the sick person has prepared.favorite COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease)can spread the virus even if they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

After the vaccine was developed, countries launched mass vaccination campaigns. Video of Elvis Presley being vaccinatedPolio was eradicated in the United States in 1979, but has been eradicated in other parts of the world, including Africa and South Asia. In June, the UK announced it had detected polio in sewage. for the first time in 40 years.

what should you do

“People shouldn’t panic,” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Assn. “We are not seeing a polio outbreak. But seeing these red flags is a reminder of how important vaccination is.”

If you have been vaccinated against polio, you do not need to do anything now. In California, anyone who attends public schools or enters childcare must be vaccinated against polio. (You can check your child’s California elementary school immunization coverage using this database.) Most school systems and colleges across the country have similar requirements.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, contact your doctor and ask how to get vaccinated. Benjamin said the pediatrician’s office has the vaccine. Standard Immunization Schedule For children; your doctor should be able to get it for you even if it doesn’t have it in stock on a regular basis.

If you have a friend or family member who has not been vaccinated against polio or has a child who has not been vaccinated against polio, The strategy outlined in this article try to persuade them.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in an email that anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated against polio should do so, although most adults have already been vaccinated.

Like a widely available vaccine measles, COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) When other diseasespolio vaccination safe and effective.