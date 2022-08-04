Phages treat intestinal inflammation in mice

T.The idea of ​​using bacteria-infecting viruses called bacteriophages to kill specific microorganisms that are responsible for disease were around Over a century. However, a major barrier to using phage therapy is that the microbiome is constantly evolving and he uses molecular strategies such as CRISPR to evade attack.Research published today (August 4) cell It claims to have taken a step towards overcoming that hurdle by using a cocktail of phages that employ multiple lines of attack against Klebsiella pneumonia Prevents bacteria from developing resistance to the mixture. The researchers behind this study found that a blend of phages successfully treated symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease in mice, in very early tests on healthy human volunteers. reported to be well tolerated.

“For the first time, we [were] Precision therapies can be developed that target groups of symbionts within this huge and diverse microbiome without affecting the surrounding critically important microbial ecosystem,” said the co-authors of the study. I’m here. they were elinahumicrobiome researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel and the German Cancer Research Center.

Elinav and his colleagues first performed genome sequencing to characterize bacteria in the microbiome of 537 IBD patients from four countries: France, Germany, Israel and the United States. As a result of the analysis, Klebsiella pneumonia It was one of the most common bacteria in our cohort, present in nearly 40% of people in all four regions. Moreover, this type of bacteria was more abundant in patients experiencing relapses of IBD compared to those in remission, suggesting that it plays an important role in the disease.

Elinahu is Escherichia coli It may also contribute to IBD. Pneumococcuswas prevalent throughout the cohort, leading the team to focus on it in subsequent analyses. they further Pneumococcus were found in stool samples from IBD patients, and sequencing and computational analysis identified a specific family, termed the Kp2 clade, strongly associated with IBD.

The researchers then examined IBD hallmarks, such as high levels of specific cytokines, to assess how potently some of the representative strains within the Kp2 clade induced an inflammatory response in the gut of germ-free mice. Did. This allowed them to identify so-called driver strains of bacteria (those that contribute most to disease) and distinguish them from less important strains, the authors write in the study.

The next step was to identify the phage targeting the driver strain. Elinav describes it as an arduous fishing expedition that took five years.Starting with thousands of phage from sources such as dental waste and gut microbiota, the researchers used an iterative process to isolate the attacking phage. PneumococcusWhen bacteria inevitably evolved to evade them, the team identified phages that attack resistant mutants. Back and forth like this, 41 phage attacked. Pneumococcus with different strategies.

The researchers then tested different combinations of phage in mice infected with the most proinflammatory Kp2 strain and found the five phage combinations that best prevented bacterial growth. The final mixture represented phages with different attack strategies that prevented bacteria from developing resistance to them all. investigated the ability of

Paul BolikeyAn infectious disease specialist at Stanford University who wasn’t involved in the study, he is enthusiastic about other researchers’ approach to identifying disease-associated bacteria and using phages to eliminate them. I can imagine it, he said. “The idea of ​​actually being able to engineer or alter the gut microbiome, in particular, in a selective way, much like doing surgery on other tissues in the body, is really novel and remarkable,” he said. say.

As a step in that direction, Elinav’s team needed to make sure the phage was stable and safe for humans. The researchers first simulated the acidic environment of the stomach to see if the phage tolerated it, but it didn’t. “This ex vivo step allowed us to arrive at a key insight that intestinal acid actually neutralizes phages to near extinction,” says Elinav.

To compensate, they used antacids as a buffer to protect the phage. A subsequent phase 1 trial tested her two her five-phage cocktails against placebo in her 18 healthy humans, all of whom had taken the antacid esomeprazole. Results showed that this treatment was well tolerated and safe, and that phage persisted throughout the gastrointestinal tract. Analysis of the participants’ faecal samples showed that the phages were still viable and at concentrations approximately 1,000 times higher than levels expected to be suppressed. Pneumococcus, says Elinahu. Additionally, the treatment did not harm other organisms within the microbiome.

“We have a lot of work to do in terms of validating our findings in clinical cohorts and showing that this works in patients with Crohn’s disease, but as a proof of principle we will demonstrate that these phages can cross the gut. It’s really encouraging,” says Borikie.

Paul TurnerAn evolutionary microbiologist at Yale School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study, said the researchers used appropriate approaches to identify problem bacteria and develop phages that precisely attack them. I’m here. “It pursues a difficult goal and provides compelling evidence that the phage approach can be effective,” he says, which is “a way to look at the problem holistically.” added.

But Turner said the researchers’ iterative approach of using phages to address the problem of resistance after they have arisen presupposes that similar evolution will occur in the future, making it difficult to predict. “It’s hard to convince evolutionary biologists completely, because it’s kind of like claiming that we’re in control of the evolution of these bacteria and we don’t have to worry anymore.” suggested that another approach to select phages to attack a wider genomic range is possible. Pneumococcus And rather than trying to prevent it, we design them to attack binding sites associated with virulence or resistance mechanisms in order to “take into account the evolutionary inevitability of phage resistance.”

Elinav says it’s already on his list: He plans to investigate phage attacking a broader repertoire Pneumococcusand potentially species-wide, which could lead to IBD treatment for more people. He says there is a need to continually search for ways to improve

Naama Geva ZatruskyA microbiome researcher at the Rapaport Technion Integrative Cancer Center in Israel, who was not involved in the study, wrote in the following email: the scientist More rigorous testing in humans is needed as a next step. “This is a beautiful study, it’s novel, and it’s the first study to fully combine computational analysis and validation in both mice and humans,” she said, adding that “more studies with similar scrutiny will be forthcoming.” is required,” he added.

A phase II clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of using a phage mixture to treat IBD in humans has been approved but has not yet begun, said Elinav, who co-founded a company aiming to commercialize phage treatments. said. In addition to potentially leading to generalized treatments, the study’s authors say, their results show the potential to analyze an individual’s microbiome and tailor specific phage cocktails to treat disease. I am concluding.

Both Bollyky and Turner agree that the study suggests that broad and specific treatments may be feasible, but targeting treatments to the individual’s microbiome is not an option. is likely to be inefficient. says Bollyky. In addition, Bollyky and Turner raise the need to investigate other bacterial species associated with IBD.

Elinav said his group is interested in finding phages that target other bacterial species, but is wary of the complexity involved in studying cocktails that target multiple bacteria simultaneously. “I wouldn’t start by targeting multiple bacteria at once, but that’s my conservative two cents,” he says.

Elinav describes the study as a proof-of-concept, ultimately using approaches like those presented in the new paper to develop phage therapies that target obesity, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and neurodegeneration. to develop.