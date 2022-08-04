Minneapolis clinic staff warn about monkeypox outbreak





Staff at the Red Door Clinic in Hennepin County have a simple message for those wondering if they have monkeypox. The first Minnesota case of the emerging disease was diagnosed in a clinic a little over a month ago on June 24, and nurses and doctors want to help prevent the spread of the infection.As of Thursday, there were 44 confirmed infections. Monkeypox in Minnesotaaccording to the State Department of Health. “I really care about my patients,” says nurse practitioner Bridget Daniels, who has concerns about rashes, questions about how monkeypox spreads, or fear of being stigmatized. We want people to know that there are places they can go for help if they are. If other people learn of the infection. Clinics in downtown Minneapolis provide public health services regardless of people’s ability to pay. Daniels and her colleagues are seeing more cases and fear that many patients are infected through sexual contact and that people will be reluctant to talk about it. The recent arrival of the disease, along with the semi-COVID pandemic, makes it difficult to send a clear public health message. Even medical staff are learning about the disease, which did not occur naturally in the United States and was confined to parts of Africa until this year. said Pamela Leighton of of world health organization has recorded cases of monkeypox in more than 85 countries, calling it a global emergency. There are 6,617 confirmed cases of her in the United States, according to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The clinic saw no asymptomatic cases and no evidence that monkeypox spread through the air like COVID. Lesions tend to start out flat and then rise, but are concave in the center. People infected with this disease may experience chills, headaches, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue. A rash or lesion may last 2 to 4 weeks before completely healing. Lesions must be covered to protect others. Treatment for this disease includes antiviral drugs along with treatments to make itchy lesions more tolerable. Although clinics do provide some of the ginneos monkeypox vaccine, supplies are limited nationwide, limiting its use. situation Ministry of Health website Minnesota only has “thousands” of vaccines available to those considered at high risk of infection. No cases seen at Red Door Clinic so far have caused serious illness or required hospitalization, Daniels said. Some people mistakenly believe that if you don’t have sex, you won’t get monkeypox. “We are really concerned about the stigma attached to patients,” Daniels said. Transmission can occur through skin-to-skin contact with a person with lesions. It seems not.

