Nearly 90% of patients with opioid use disorders are drug-free

According to a study published in , the majority of people with opioid use disorders in the United States do not receive life-saving medications because of multiple barriers to access. International Journal of Drug Policy.

Opioid use disorder (MOUD) drug use has more than doubled over the past decade, but as of 2019, 86.6% of patients with OUD were receiving drug therapy such as methadone, buprenorphine, or sustained-release naltrexone. Researchers know not. , he has been shown to reduce the risk of overdose by more than 50%. This means that the increase in treatment has not kept up with her OUD. Soaring Overdose Mortality – have Primarily driven by fentanylIt is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times more potent than heroin, according to a press release related to this study.















Research co-author Dr. Noah Crouchik An assistant professor at NYU Langone’s Center for Opioid Epidemiology and Policy in the Department of Population and Health told Helio that more needs to be done “to extend MOUD to those who need it.”

“We know how to do this, but there is a movement among policy makers, the medical community, and the substance use treatment community to move away from long-standing stigmatized views of substance use and instead take practical, humanitarian action. We need greater political will to adopt a more targeted, evidence-based approach to treat OUD and prevent overdose,” Krawczyk said.

Krawczyk and colleagues conducted a study to assess the gap between opioid overuse and MOUD use at the national and state levels from 2010 to 2019. First, we attempt to “quantify this gap using real country data on treatment utilization and assess how this gap has changed over time.”

Researchers used a public database to track MOUD dispensing by licensed methadone clinics and a private database of dispensing pharmacy claims to track prescriptions filled for MOUD. Then from 2018 he was able to calculate the difference in the percentage of those who received MOUD in 2019 and those who received MOUD in 2010 from 2010.

Overall, Krawczyk and colleagues found a 105.6% increase in MOUD rates across the United States from 2010 to 2019, and an increase of nearly 5% from 2018 to 2019. However, his OUD last year was only 1,023,959 while he affected 7,631,804 people in the US in 2019. Individuals received MOUD in the same year.

The MOUD rate was highest in Vermont (1,342.6 per 100,000) and lowest in South Dakota (66.1 per 100,000).

Treatment rates increased in all 50 states between 2018 and 2019, but decreased by 9.2% in Washington, DC. According to the researchers, Washington, D.C. is also one of the regions with the largest difference between OUD prevalence and MOUD acceptance rates at 95.1%.

The other states with the highest disparities in care were North Dakota at 96.1% and Iowa at 97.3%. The differences were the smallest in Connecticut, Maryland and Rhode Island at 53.9%, 58.1% and 58.6% respectively.

“Even in states with the smallest treatment disparities, at least 50% of those who could benefit from drugs to treat opioid use disorders are still off the drugs.” Magdalena sowDrPH, Professor and Director of NYU Langone Health’s Center for Opioid Epidemiology and Policy, said in a release:

Krawczyk told Healio that the treatment gap can be partially explained by “multiple regulatory, training and stigma barriers that prevent primary care physicians from prescribing MOUD.” “Many primary care physicians are not trained in addiction and therefore feel uncomfortable and unfamiliar with how MOUD patients are treated,” she added. We are not allowed to prescribe it.”

“Unlike other countries such as Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, where methadone can be prescribed and picked up over the counter, in the United States, OUD methadone is available in licensed opioid treatment programs by board-certified addiction specialists. Only doctors (and not just doctors) can dispense,” Krawczyk said.

PCPs cannot prescribe methadone, but they can prescribe buprenorphine. A special “X Waiver” from the Drug Enforcement Administration“This acts as a hurdle and a deterrent to providing buprenorphine,” Krawczyk said.

“Despite the reality that buprenorphine is a very simple drug to just take, regulatory hurdles like requiring special exemptions make physicians prescribing buprenorphine more complicated than it really is. or feel that there are no resources available to support individuals with OUD.Medications are very effective in reducing the risk of overdose,” she said.

Another major factor is stigma from both patients and providers.

“There is a lot of stigma against OUD patients in medical practice. I prefer not to treat patients with OUD because they may erroneously believe that they have,” said Krawczyk. “On the patient side, many are stigmatized against MOUD and heavily influenced by false narratives that MOUD is replacing other drugs. Regulatory hurdles and lack of training contribute to this stigma, as many do not understand how to do it.”

According to Krawczyk, there are many efforts to address the barriers, including two bills recently introduced in Congress. The Opioid Treatment Access Act, which attempts to expand methadone dispensing into pharmacies, and the Mainstream Addiction Treatment, which eliminates Buprenorphine X. Waiver.

While these bills won’t solve everything, “given the urgency of the overdose epidemic, it is imperative that legislation be passed to facilitate access to these MOUDs,” Krawczyk said. increase.

Another important strategy is to require all substance use treatment programs to offer MOUD. As it stands today, about 70% of residential care facilities do not offer his MOUD, “mistakenly believing that behavioral interventions should be a priority,” Krawczyk said.

“We are encouraging treatment programs and providers to adopt principles of harm reduction, moving away from focusing solely on abstinence and punitive measures to address substance use, and making MOUD more tailored to the needs of OUD patients. I need it,” she said.

Overall, the researchers noted that while improving initial access to MOUD was a good first step, “our research and healthcare system are well positioned to effectively reduce OUD for maintenance and service of care.” We have a long way to go in addressing the needs of people with Overdose to improve your long-term health and well-being. ”

