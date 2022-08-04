Health
Studies have shown that blood protein levels may indicate risk of dying from diabetes and cancer.medical research
Doctors have identified a protein in the blood that they think may serve as an early warning sign for patients at risk of dying from diabetes and cancer.
Researchers from Sweden and China analyzed the 20-year health records of more than 4,500 middle-aged adults on the quince diet and cancer studies. They found that people with the highest levels of prostasin, a protein circulating in the blood, were almost twice as likely to develop diabetes as those with the lowest levels.
Some people enrolled in the study already had diabetes. People in the top quartile of prostasin levels were found to be 76% more likely to develop diabetes than those in the bottom quartile.
Xue Bao, Ph.D., lead author of the study at Nanjing University Hospital in China, said that prostasin is not only a potential new ‘risk marker’ for diabetes, but also death from cancer, especially in people with high blood sugar. He said there is a possibility of
Prostasin has several roles in the body, including regulating blood pressure and blood volume, and also suppresses the growth of tumors caused by high blood sugar. It is known to increase the risk of certain cancers, including tumors, but the biological mechanism is unclear.
After investigating the link between prostasin and diabetes, researchers wanted to see if people with higher levels of protein had an increased risk of cancer.
write in Diabetologythey explain that people in the top quartile of prostasin levels were 43% more likely to die of cancer than those in the bottom quartile.
The study found that participants with both high prostasin and high blood sugar levels had a significantly higher risk of dying from cancer. For every doubling of his prostasin levels, he had a 24% increased risk of dying from cancer in those with low blood sugar, and a 139% increase in him in those with high blood sugar. “These individuals deserve special attention,” the authors write.
It is unclear whether high levels of prostasin are involved in the disease or are merely a biological marker that increases as the disease progresses. The level increases, but the damage caused cannot be stopped or reversed.
“Although the relationship between diabetes and cancer is poorly understood, this protein may provide a common link between the two conditions,” said Professor Gunnar Engström, senior author of the study at Lund University. says.
“Currently, we need to investigate to what extent prostasin is causally associated with these diseases or whether it is a valuable marker of increased disease risk,” added Engström.
“It may also be possible to identify individuals at high risk for diabetes and cancer and offer preventive measures.”
Findings were drawn from people in one city and may not apply to the wider population. The researchers also note that prostasin was measured from her frozen blood taken at only one time point, and that the study was unable to distinguish between different types of diabetes.
Jessica Brown Diabetes The UK said:
“Better understanding of the changes in the body that can put people at risk for diabetes and cancer could help scientists find ways to protect people from these serious conditions, but we still have a lot to discover. There are many things to do.
“Further research is needed to determine whether prostasin has a direct role in the development of type 2 diabetes and poor cancer outcomes in people with high blood sugar.”
