Health
Long Covid: 1 in 8 develop symptoms months after coronavirus infection
Researchers used survey data from the Netherlands in the early stages of the pandemic to estimate long-term covid prevalence
health
August 4, 2022
One in eight adults infected with covid-19 in the early stages of the pandemic developed prolonged covid symptoms, according to Dutch survey data.
long covid The World Health Organization (WHO) defines it as an illness that usually occurs within three months of the onset of covid-19 and symptoms last at least two months. These cannot be explained by another diagnosis, chest pain, loss of smell and muscle pain.
It is difficult to determine how many people will experience these long-term effects due to covid-19 infection, as symptoms have many causes.
Alanka Balling Professors from the University of Groningen surveyed more than 76,000 adults in Drenthe, Friesland and Groningen in the north of the Netherlands between March 31, 2020 and August 2, 2021. .
Researchers initially surveyed people’s health weekly. After that, from June 2020 he surveyed participants every two weeks, and from August 2020 he surveyed them only once a month.
During the study period, 4251 people were diagnosed with covid-19 for the first time. The team matched each of these people with two others of the same age and gender who were uninfected.
By comparing people infected with covid-19 on the same day with matched controls, researchers could better determine whether symptoms experienced three to five months after infection were caused by long covid. I was able to judge
They defined long covid as a condition in which at least one symptom increased to moderate severity three to five months after a person developed covid-19. According to this definition, 1 in 8 people infected with covid-19 in this study developed long covid. Loss of smell and taste, muscle pain, and general fatigue were the most common symptoms of long-term COVID-19.
The team also found that the severity of long-term COVID-19 symptoms took time to return to baseline levels. in women compared to men. Some studies suggest that women face greater barriers to health care and so seek help with symptoms later.
The researchers didn’t know if these symptoms lasted longer than five months, or how much they interfered with their daily activities.
with ancestors Alpha SARS-CoV-2 variant was most prevalent during the study period, so the findings were People infected with other variantsNo studies have shown What impact could vaccines have had on the long covidBecause most of the data was collected before the vaccine was available, only 10% of the participants were fully vaccinated by the end of the study.
Approximately 98% of those surveyed were white and all lived in the Netherlands, so these results may not apply to other ethnic or national groups.It’s also unclear how much covid risk changes when people become infected repeatedly infected with virusessays Ballering.
Say, “I think these numbers are underestimated.” Danny Altman at Imperial College London. “What I can say from my research is that I think we are underestimating covid, not overestimating it long term.”
He says the study highlights gaps in our knowledge of long covid. It’s about understanding.”
Journal reference: lancet, DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(22)01214-4
Sign up for our free Medical checkup Newsletter with trusted health, diet and fitness news every Saturday
More on these topics:
Sources
2/ https://www.newscientist.com/article/2332333-one-in-8-people-got-long-covid-after-infection-early-in-the-pandemic/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Educating women is important to transform society for the better: PM Modi August 4, 2022
- Chip/Sci Bill leaves NSF with plenty of headroom for tech investments – MeriTalk August 4, 2022
- Studies have shown that blood protein levels may indicate risk of dying from diabetes and cancer.medical research August 4, 2022
- Pakistan: Imran Khan calls on PTI supporters to demonstrate against the electoral body August 4, 2022
- All MultiVersus Voice Actors: Full Character Cast August 4, 2022