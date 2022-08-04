Health
Phage combinations may promote gut health by precisely targeting IBD-associated bugs
Human gut biodiversity is important. In addition to bacteria (microbiome) and fungi (mycobiome), the gut contains hundreds of thousands of viruses called bacteriophages, which can infect bacteria.
New data published in the journal cell We now demonstrate the potential of using phages to modulate the gut microbiota to improve health.
A new study, led by scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, analyzed the composition of the gut microbiota of 537 IBD patients and found that these people: Klebsiella pneumoniae(Kp). When they transplanted Kp into mice, the animals developed severe intestinal inflammation and tissue damage, suggesting that these Kp strains may contribute to the exacerbation of IBD.
The researchers then identified 40 phages that appeared to be effective against Kp strains that contribute to IBD, narrowing them down to five phage combinations. Each phage uses different receptors to enter bacteria and kill them by different mechanisms.
Even if the bacterium mutates and one of its receptors becomes resistant, there will be backups, say the Weizmann Institute of Science’s Department of Systems Immunology and the German National Cancer Center’s (DKFZ) Department of Microbiome and Cancer. Director Eran Elinav said. Corresponding author of the study. He added that effective cocktail design can prevent the formation and spread of phage-resistant bacteria.
“To the best of our knowledge, we are the ones who have addressed the major problem of phage resistance and used orally administered phage combination therapy against disease-causing intestinal commensals while treating non-communicable diseases. is the first time.” Dr. Elinahu said.
efficacyna
Studies in test tubes and laboratory mice have shown that this phage cocktail can suppress Kp and reduce the associated inflammation and tissue damage.
“This proof-of-concept study utilizes phages as precision weapons to suppress a group of commensal strains that contribute to IBD.” Dr. Elinahu said.
“However, our vision is that this new modality will be developed and used against many other IBD-related bugs, as well as commensals implicated in other diseases, including obesity, diabetes, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, etc. It is possible that it could be applied tona
Expert: ‘Phages have great potential in managing intestinal disorders and health’na
Dr. Mark Miller of Kaiviti Consulting, LLC commented independently on the study, speaking to NutraIngredients-USA about the comprehensive, multi-layered study. “Phages underscore the great potential in managing intestinal disorders and health. na
“This is an impressive collaboration that provides an excellent ‘proof of principle’ that phages play a role in alleviating pathology caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Klebsiella pneumoniae. na
Dr. Miller added that, importantly, use of these phages did not cause dysbiosis. “Microbiome diversity was intact, except for Klebsiella, a target whose levels were greatly reduced by phage therapy.” he pointed out.
“This study is important for several reasons.”Dr. Miller added. “First, our predictive model clearly shows that phage therapy is effective in counteracting the devastating effects of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. They do not cause destruction of the good bacteria present in our microbiome and do not target host cells.”na
Dr. Miller said phages have great potential in managing diseases caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria. “We’ve basically run out of therapeutic resources. na
“This paper highlights the potential of phages. It highlights great hopes for a state of great public concern: the inherent existence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.”na
move to humansna
Dr. Elinav and his colleagues also conducted a Phase I clinical trial in 18 healthy volunteers. This trial showed that the phage could survive at high levels and remain active throughout the gastrointestinal tract when taken with antacids, without affecting the surrounding microbiota.
“Phage therapy showed an excellent safety profile with no adverse events.” Dr. Miller commented. “This is very encouraging.”na
The research team now plans to test the five-phage cocktail in a phase II trial in IBD patients who carry the disease-contributing Kp strain.
In addition, Elinav and his team are said to be working on identifying bacteria associated with other diseases and developing effective phage combination therapies against them.
“What we envision is a precision medicine pipeline.” Elinahu said. “It can be used to characterize pathogenic bacteria in people suffering from gut microbiota-related diseases and apply personalized phage therapy to suppress the bacteria.”na
fundraisingna
This project was financially supported by Takeda, Janssen, Abbott, Pfizer, Abbvie, Neopharm, Corundum Innovation Ltd, Mycolivia and Nestlé.
sauce: cellna
Published online prior to printing. 10.1016/j.cell.2022.07.003na
“Targeted inhibition of human IBD-associated gut microbiota symbiosis by phage consortia for the treatment of intestinal inflammation”na
Author: S. Federici et al.
Sources
2/ https://www.nutraingredients-usa.com/Article/2022/08/04/Phage-combination-may-boost-gut-health-by-precisely-targeting-IBD-related-bugs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Xi Jinping may attack Taiwan to secure his legacy August 4, 2022
- Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer on holiday amid Britain’s economic chaos August 4, 2022
- “Pakistan looks better. What India is doing is quite inappropriate’ | Cricket August 4, 2022
- Celebrating Two Years of Tech Policy with the TechTank Podcast August 4, 2022
- Lee County Port Authority News Release: SOUTHWEST FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT JUNE TRAFFIC REPORTS August 4, 2022