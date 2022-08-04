Connect with us

Phage combinations may promote gut health by precisely targeting IBD-associated bugs

Human gut biodiversity is important. In addition to bacteria (microbiome) and fungi (mycobiome), the gut contains hundreds of thousands of viruses called bacteriophages, which can infect bacteria.

New data published in the journal cell We now demonstrate the potential of using phages to modulate the gut microbiota to improve health.

A new study, led by scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, analyzed the composition of the gut microbiota of 537 IBD patients and found that these people: Klebsiella pneumoniae(Kp). When they transplanted Kp into mice, the animals developed severe intestinal inflammation and tissue damage, suggesting that these Kp strains may contribute to the exacerbation of IBD.

The researchers then identified 40 phages that appeared to be effective against Kp strains that contribute to IBD, narrowing them down to five phage combinations. Each phage uses different receptors to enter bacteria and kill them by different mechanisms.

Even if the bacterium mutates and one of its receptors becomes resistant, there will be backups, say the Weizmann Institute of Science’s Department of Systems Immunology and the German National Cancer Center’s (DKFZ) Department of Microbiome and Cancer. Director Eran Elinav said. Corresponding author of the study. He added that effective cocktail design can prevent the formation and spread of phage-resistant bacteria.

“To the best of our knowledge, we are the ones who have addressed the major problem of phage resistance and used orally administered phage combination therapy against disease-causing intestinal commensals while treating non-communicable diseases. is the first time.” Dr. Elinahu said.

