Social isolation affects heart health, cognition

A new study reports that social isolation can increase a person’s risk of heart attack and stroke.

Another new study concludes that loneliness can lead to cognitive decline.

Experts say older people can lower their risk by being socially active, eating healthy meals, and exercising regularly.

They also encourage families to stay involved with older relatives to prevent them from becoming socially isolated.

Older adults who are lonely, socially isolated, or not participating in activities are at increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and Alzheimer’s disease, according to two studies released this week.

first time study Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the data show that being socially disconnected may increase your risk of heart attack by 29% and your risk of stroke by 32%.

Researchers defined social isolation as infrequent direct contact and social relationships with various groups, including friends, co-workers, family members, and members of community groups such as religious groups.

Researchers report that people with three or fewer social contacts per month may have a 40% increased risk of having another heart attack or stroke.

They noted that the risk of social isolation increases with age due to widowhood, retirement, and the death of friends and family members. It is estimated that 33-47% of older adults are lonely.

But social isolation and loneliness are not just for older people. Generation Z, young people aged 18 to 22 are characterized as the loneliest generation.This may be due to their engaging in face-to-face activities and uses that are less meaningful Social media than other generations.

of COVID-29 Pandemic It also increased social isolation in several groups, including people aged 18 to 25, the elderly, women and low-income earners.

Social isolation and loneliness are common but under-recognized contributors to cardiovascular and brain health.

Lack of social ties is associated with an increased risk of premature death from all causes, especially among men.

People experiencing social isolation and loneliness are more likely to experience chronic stress and depression.

Childhood social isolation is associated with obesity, hypertension, and elevated blood sugar levels.

Researchers report that people at high risk of social isolation and loneliness include those who:

People of Underrepresented Racial and Ethnic Groups

People who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ)

People with physical disabilities such as visual or hearing impairments

People living in rural areas or areas with limited resources

people with limited access to technology and internet

recent immigration

imprisoned person

Second studywas published in the online issue of neurologyThe medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology has examined why some people with amyloid plaques in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease show no signs of the disease.

In contrast, others with similar plaques have memory and cognitive problems.

Researchers hypothesized that genetic and biometric factors can create a cognitive reserve that helps protect the brain. Participating in education can affect the cognitive reserve of the brain. Continuing lifelong learning can also protect the brain from dementia.

“While cognitive decline cannot be cured, it may be preventable by engaging in activities that build new neural pathways and connections in the brain and help keep the mind sharp and functioning.” AS Dr. Sammy Hussein–WilsonThe director of movement disorder neurology at Baptist Health’s Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Florida told Healthline. It’s a good choice, such as practicing a hobby that you have to do.”

A recent study involved 1,184 participants born in England in 1946. Each participant underwent her two cognitive tests. One she was 8 and the other she was 69.

Researchers found that higher cognitive performance in childhood, a higher cognitive reserve index, and better reading comprehension were all associated with higher scores on cognitive tests taken at age 69. did.

