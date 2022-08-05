Prolonged COVID Doubles Risk of Serious Outcomes for Children and Teens: Study

August 4, 2022 – CDC researchers long covid You are about twice as likely to have serious consequences than other people who are not infected with COVID-19.

inflammation of the heart; blood clots in the lungs; or clot Lower extremities, thighs, or pelvis were the most common adverse outcomes in the new study. The risk of these and other serious events was higher, but the overall numbers were lower.

“While many of these conditions were rare or uncommon among children in this analysis, even the modest increase in these conditions is noteworthy,” says a new release from the CDC.

Investigators said their findings underscore the importance of COVID-19 vaccination among Americans under the age of 18.

of study It was published online by the CDC on Thursday. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

Not much is known about children’s long COVID

Dr. Lyudmyla Kompaniyets and colleagues say that most long-term COVID research to date has been done in adults, giving little information about the risks for Americans under the age of 17.