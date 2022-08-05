Health
Australia’s bad flu season is a warning to US this year
Pedestrians wear masks in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. If the trends in the Southern Hemisphere, historically the harbinger of the US season, hold true, the US could enter a severe flu season this year.
Hans Gutknecht | Media Newsgroup | Getty Images
If the trends in the Southern Hemisphere, historically the harbinger of the US season, hold true, the US could enter a severe flu season this year.
This isn’t the first time experts have warned of a bad flu season or even a “twindemic” since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. But so far it hasn’t come true.
But the difference this year is that flu surges in Australia for the first time since the pandemic began.
Australia is nearing the end of its worst flu season in five years. latest report From the National Health and Aged Care Department.
“We’re watching every country in the Southern Hemisphere very closely in hopes of gaining some insight, but it’s never perfect,” said Alicia Fry, PhD, director of the Center for Disease Control’s Epidemiology and Prevention Division. said. control and prevention.
Still, the CDC is “very vigilant” about signs of an early and/or aggressive flu season in the US, she said.
On average, up to 41 million people get the flu each year, and about 52,000 die. CDC.
winter warning signs
Australia’s flu season started earlier than usual. This could be a sign of a tough season.
“The sooner it starts, the worse it tends to be,” said Dr. Robert Citronberg, executive medical director of infectious diseases and prevention at Advocate Aurora Health in Illinois. This is largely a function of time, and the more prevalent the flu, the greater the damage it does to the population.
Australia’s flu season is also hitting children the hardest, according to the national health agency. Children aged 5 to 9 have the highest flu incidence this year, followed by children under the age of 4 and teenagers.
Australian health officials say it is too early to tell whether Australia’s flu vaccine has proven to be suitable for circulating influenza strains.
of influenza vaccination It will be available in the US this year and will protect against two strains of influenza A and two strains of influenza B.
How Vulnerable People Can Prepare
People are typically exposed to different strains of influenza each year, which helps build immunity against the virus.
But that immunity has waned as there have been very few flu outbreaks over the past two seasons. Young children in particular may be most at risk because their immune systems are even less exposed to the virus, experts say.
Dr. James Cutrell, an infectious disease specialist at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, said: “It makes it easier to get infected and to infect other people.”
Cattrell said people shouldn’t panic about flu season coming, but “it’s time for people to prepare.”
That mostly involves staying up to date on both influenza and Covid vaccines.
Dr. Robert Citronberg, Executive Medical Director of Infectious Diseases and Prevention at Advocate Aurora Health, says protection against one viral infection helps protect against other viral infections and vice versa.
Both Covid and the flu can cause “significant lung inflammation,” Citronberg said.
U.S. clinics and pharmacies are expected to receive shipments of flu vaccine in the coming weeks. CDC’s Fry says the best time to get most people vaccinated is September he or he October.
Two groups in particular need to be vaccinated early if possible, she said: infants, who will need two doses this year, and women in the third trimester of pregnancy.
“It’s a good idea to vaccinate your baby before birth so he or she receives some of the antibodies developed by the mother and protects the baby,” Fry said. are not eligible for vaccination against
According to the CDC, children under the age of 9 who have never been vaccinated against the flu should get at least two doses four weeks apart this year.
Additionally, children in that age group who received only one dose during previous flu seasons may need two doses this year.
But historically, Americans don’t rush to get their flu shot.almost half of the US population The CDC reports that he was shot during the 2020-21 season. There is no guarantee that injections will prevent infection. the study It has been shown to reduce the risk of death or hospitalization from severe influenza.
“Influenza is not completely preventable with vaccines, but it can be controlled,” Citronberg said. “A significant drop in the number of people getting flu shots this year could have a significant impact on the number and severity of cases.”
In that case, Citronberg predicted, “you’ll have your hands full.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/05/australias-bad-flu-season-is-a-warning-for-the-us-this-year.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Australia’s bad flu season is a warning to US this year August 5, 2022
- Red Wings of Tomorrow: Dimitri Buchelnikov August 5, 2022
- Jokowi wants sorghum production to replace wheat imports August 5, 2022
- United States declares monkeypox a public health emergency August 5, 2022
- Small earthquake shakes the plateau August 5, 2022