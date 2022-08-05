Australia’s bad flu season is a warning to US this year

Pedestrians wear masks in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. If the trends in the Southern Hemisphere, historically the harbinger of the US season, hold true, the US could enter a severe flu season this year. Hans Gutknecht | Media Newsgroup | Getty Images

If the trends in the Southern Hemisphere, historically the harbinger of the US season, hold true, the US could enter a severe flu season this year. This isn’t the first time experts have warned of a bad flu season or even a “twindemic” since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. But so far it hasn’t come true. But the difference this year is that flu surges in Australia for the first time since the pandemic began. Australia is nearing the end of its worst flu season in five years. latest report From the National Health and Aged Care Department. “We’re watching every country in the Southern Hemisphere very closely in hopes of gaining some insight, but it’s never perfect,” said Alicia Fry, PhD, director of the Center for Disease Control’s Epidemiology and Prevention Division. said. control and prevention. Still, the CDC is “very vigilant” about signs of an early and/or aggressive flu season in the US, she said. On average, up to 41 million people get the flu each year, and about 52,000 die. CDC.

winter warning signs

Australia’s flu season started earlier than usual. This could be a sign of a tough season. “The sooner it starts, the worse it tends to be,” said Dr. Robert Citronberg, executive medical director of infectious diseases and prevention at Advocate Aurora Health in Illinois. This is largely a function of time, and the more prevalent the flu, the greater the damage it does to the population. Australia’s flu season is also hitting children the hardest, according to the national health agency. Children aged 5 to 9 have the highest flu incidence this year, followed by children under the age of 4 and teenagers. Australian health officials say it is too early to tell whether Australia’s flu vaccine has proven to be suitable for circulating influenza strains. of influenza vaccination It will be available in the US this year and will protect against two strains of influenza A and two strains of influenza B.

How Vulnerable People Can Prepare

People are typically exposed to different strains of influenza each year, which helps build immunity against the virus. But that immunity has waned as there have been very few flu outbreaks over the past two seasons. Young children in particular may be most at risk because their immune systems are even less exposed to the virus, experts say. Dr. James Cutrell, an infectious disease specialist at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, said: “It makes it easier to get infected and to infect other people.” Cattrell said people shouldn’t panic about flu season coming, but “it’s time for people to prepare.” That mostly involves staying up to date on both influenza and Covid vaccines. Dr. Robert Citronberg, Executive Medical Director of Infectious Diseases and Prevention at Advocate Aurora Health, says protection against one viral infection helps protect against other viral infections and vice versa. Both Covid and the flu can cause “significant lung inflammation,” Citronberg said. U.S. clinics and pharmacies are expected to receive shipments of flu vaccine in the coming weeks. CDC’s Fry says the best time to get most people vaccinated is September he or he October. Two groups in particular need to be vaccinated early if possible, she said: infants, who will need two doses this year, and women in the third trimester of pregnancy.

