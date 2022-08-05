166 monkeypox cases reported in Washington State





The Ministry of Health said at least 166 cases have been reported in the province so far.

WASHINGTON — Officials with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released new information on monkeypox cases on Thursday, the same day the federal government declared a monkeypox outbreak. public health emergency. As of August 3, the DOH said there were 166 reported cases, the majority of which occurred in King County. Other cases were reported in Whatcom, Snohomish, Pierce, Lewis, Yakima, Benton, Cowlitz, Clark, Mason and Kitsap counties. DOH officials said many counties had no confirmed cases, but the ministry expected that to change as a “natural consequence of the spread of the disease.” He stressed that while the impact is disproportionate, anyone can become infected. “This is a human disease,” said Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah. “It is behavioral, not specific to sexual orientation or gender identity, and anyone who has a contagious rash associated with (monkeypox) can be exposed to it by close contact. You can get infected, and I think you can get it by touching linens and clothing, and that’s also exposed to the (monkeypox) virus.” first confirmed case of Monkeypox occurred in King County on May 23rdThe DOH started a workgroup before launching an incident management team in July. According to Chief Scientific Officer Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, cases are doubling almost every seven to eight days, and all cases occur in adults. Monkeypox can be spread by rashes, scabs, contact with bodily fluids, and prolonged respiratory contact. Brief contact is not considered high-risk or close contact, but it can also be spread by touching the same object or clothing. “There is no place to stigmatize our community’s response to monkeypox,” he said. The DOH has requested 96% of the federally-allocated vaccine dose, with the remaining 4% left for further identification of counties or tribal communities in need of assistance.You can read more about the challenges of accessing vaccines in the region here. DOH Community Relations and Equity Director Naisha Williams said the department has learned lessons from the COVID-19 response and reduction strategies include working with trusted community organizations, community leaders and health care providers to connect with community members. said to include look: State health officials discuss monkeypox response

