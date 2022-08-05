Blood proteins may help predict death from diabetes and cancer

Elevated levels of certain proteins in the blood may help identify people at increased risk of diabetes and cancer-related death, researchers report.

A study of over 4,000 Swedish adults found that those in the highest quartile of plasma prostasin concentrations were more likely to develop diabetes than those in the lowest quartile. was almost twice as likely (adjusted OR 1.95, 95% CI 1.39-2.76, P.<0.0001 trend), according to Gunnar Engström, MD, PhD, Lund University, Malmö, Sweden, and colleagues.

In addition to this, prostasin levels were significantly associated with new-onset diabetes over an average follow-up period of 22 years, the group wrote. Diabetology.

Compared with the lowest quartile prostasin concentrations, those in the highest concentrations had a 76% higher risk of developing diabetes (HR 1.76, 95% CI 1.41-2.19, P.<0.0001 trend).

Following a similar trend, increased prostasin levels in adults without diabetes were significantly associated with increased fasting blood glucose levels, plasma insulin levels, and insulin resistance as measured by HOMA2-IR.

Engstrom’s group also found that plasma prostasin was associated with cancer mortality in this cohort of middle-aged adults, as well as diabetes.

People in the highest quartile of prostasin had a 43% higher cancer mortality rate compared to the lowest quartile (HR 1.43, 95% CI 1.14-1.80). This association remained true even after excluding those who had cancer at baseline.

Interestingly, this association also interacted with fasting blood glucose. Those with lower fasting blood glucose at baseline had a 52% higher risk of dying from cancer per his 1 SD change in prostasin compared to those with no lower blood glucose he had 1 SD change. There was only an 11% higher risk per person.

“This is the most comprehensive analysis to date and sheds new light on the biological relationship between diabetes and cancer,” Gunner explained in a statement. It could occur, or it could be just an indication that there may be a causal relationship, which raises the possibility of targeting this protein in future treatments for both diabetes and cancer. It’s stimulating because it elevates.”

This protein functions as an epithelial sodium channel stimulator and is already considered a tumor biomarker.

“Several diabetes-related biological pathways such as inflammation, endoplasmic reticulum stress, epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition, Akt signaling and Wnt/β-catenin signaling are also involved in carcinogenesis, invasion or metastasis. , ”the researchers explained, adding that Prostasin has known roles in the regulation of these pathways.

That said, they point out that prostasin may mediate the process of hyperglycemia to cancer or may serve as a marker of cancer susceptibility in people with high blood sugar levels. did.

“In the future, if a fortuitous link is established, prostasin may be considered a therapeutic target for treating both diabetes and cancer,” suggested Gunnar’s group.

A total of 4,658 people participated in this first cross-sectional analysis, all of whom participated in the Malmö Diet and Cancer Study, which began in 1993. Of this group, 361 (7.75%) had diabetes. Approximately 40% of the cohort was male and the mean age he was 58 years.

Prostasin levels were measured from blood samples taken at baseline. For men, the highest quartile of prostasin averaged 8.93 µg/mL and the lowest quartile averaged 7.97 µg/mL. For females, the mean level in the highest quartile was 8.72 µg/mL and the lowest quartile was 7.62 µg/mL for her.

Diabetes diagnosis was defined as two separate tests of fasting plasma glucose concentration ≥126 mg/dL plus fulfillment of a prescription for insulin or glucose-lowering drugs.

Models were adjusted for age, sex, waist circumference, smoking and drinking habits, LDL cholesterol, systolic blood pressure, and antihypertensive drugs.

Kristen Monaco Staff writer focusing on endocrinology, psychiatry and nephrology news. She is based out of our New York City office and has been with the company since 2015.

Disclosure This study was funded by the Swedish Heart and Lung Foundation, the China National Natural Science Foundation, and the Jiangsu Natural Science Foundation. Bao and co-authors did not report disclosure.