Presenter: How concerned should you be about the monkeypox health emergency?

Employees sit outside DC Health’s first monkeypox vaccination clinic, which administers the first Jynneos vaccine to be distributed in the Washington state capital, USA, on June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Gavino Garay/File Photo

Aug 4 (Reuters) – The United States has declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency. This could increase access to funding for health organizations and enable new avenues for governments to increase the production and use of existing vaccines. read more

The move follows a declaration by the World Health Organization in July. There are more than 25,800 cases worldwide, with deaths reported in three countries outside Africa, according to a Reuters tally. read more

how dangerous is that?

First identified in monkeys, the virus is transmitted primarily through close contact with an infected person. It usually causes mild symptoms such as fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and pus-filled skin lesions. People tend to recover within two to four weeks, but severe cases can occur, according to the WHO.

Anyone can spread the virus, but the current outbreak outside of Africa is concentrated almost exclusively among men who have sex with men.

Monkeypox is primarily spread through close skin-to-skin contact with a person who usually has an active rash, and through contact with contaminated clothing and bedding.The SARS that caused the COVID-19 pandemic- It is not as easily transmitted as the CoV-2 virus.

Why is it an emergency?

The United States hopes that declaring a public health emergency will help contain the disease before it becomes an epidemic. This status frees up funding and gives health agencies regulatory flexibility to help increase access to vaccines and treatments.

Health authorities in several countries have asked WHO to designate monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern.

The state of emergency is intended to spur global action and cooperation in everything from testing to the production and distribution of vaccines and treatments.

Before the current outbreak of monkeypox in Africa, the fatality rate was about 1%, but so far the outbreak has been less lethal in non-endemic countries, many of which have stronger health infrastructure. There seems to be Until this year, viral diseases have rarely spread outside of Africa, where it is endemic.

Scientists are trying to determine what caused the initial cases and whether the virus has changed. I’m here.

Infectious disease experts say years of financial neglect have left sexual health clinics on the front lines of the current monkeypox response ill-equipped to curb further spread. read more

protective measures

Health officials say people should avoid close personal contact with people who have the characteristic rash and are unwell. Persons suspected of having monkeypox should be isolated and seek medical attention.

Health officials are also offering monkeypox vaccine to high-risk individuals and those who have had recent close contact with an infected person.

Danish company Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO) Depending on the region, there are vaccines branded as Jynneos, Imvamune, or Imvanex. Approved in the US and Europe for the prevention of both smallpox and the closely related monkeypox.

The older vaccine, now manufactured by Emergent Biosolutions, is called ACAM2000, but its intake is restricted due to warnings of serious side effects.

Bavarian Nordic says it can produce 30 million doses of vaccine (including monkeypox vaccine) each year and is using a US-based contract manufacturer to increase its monkeypox vaccine production capacity. read more

process

Monkeypox symptoms often resolve on their own within a few weeks. Patients may receive additional fluids and additional treatment for secondary bacterial infections.

an antiviral drug called tecovirat – branded as TPOXX and manufactured by SIGA Technologies (follow him) – US and EU approval for smallpox, European approval also includes monkeypox and cowpox.

Reporting by Natalie Glover in London, Michael Erman in New Jersey and Caroline Humer in New York.Edited by Michele Gershberg, William McLean

