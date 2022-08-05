How worried should I be about monkeypox?

MeIn the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we are facing a second global viral crisis, monkeypox.

On Thursday, the Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency in the United States.Is the United States ready to deal with the possibility of twin pandemics? COVID-19 has exposed the shortcomings of the country’s healthcare infrastructure, from health equity issues to vulnerability to supply chain hang-ups. clarified. Has the experience of COVID-19 given you a roadmap for better monkeypox management?

Hub reached out to experts across Johns Hopkins University for their thoughts on these questions and suggestions on how the country can stay ahead of the monkeypox epidemic.

We are unprepared for this emergency and the next

Amesh Adalja, Assistant Professor, Bloomberg School of Public Health; Senior Fellow, Center for Health Security, Johns Hopkins University

T.The most striking aspect of the U.S. response to monkeypox is how flawed it was and how it repeated the mistakes characteristic of the COVID-19 response. For example: full reliance on CDC-affiliated laboratories for initial testing hinders the ability to identify cases, cumbersome paperwork to administer antiviral therapy hinders its use, and is bureaucratic Man-made constraints have left Denmark without a vaccine for too long. Linking these failures is the lack of a positive attitude that can quickly rise to the occasion. Instead, an overly bureaucratic stutter seems to be the best way governments can mobilize. This does not portend the next infectious disease emergency, let alone the next pandemic.

Strategic Shortages Challenge Our Public Health Response

tinlon die, Professor of Business Administration and Business Analysis, Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business

debtFrom a logistical perspective, the U.S. monkeypox response has fallen short in at least three key areas.

First, inventory planning. In May, President Biden said our strategic national stockpile contains enough monkeypox vaccine for everyone. The older vaccine (ACAM2000) contains 100 million doses, but the newer and safer vaccine, Jynneos, has only 2,400 doses, so this has not been proven to be the case. similar to a newsstand.

Second, urgency and agency. Since 2020, the Danish company Bavarian Nordic has produced millions of doses of Ginneo. The facility had to pass FDA inspection before any dose was shipped. Notably, the facility had passed inspection by the FDA’s European counterpart, the European Medicines Agency, but it took the FDA two months to complete the inspection. Every day was a missed opportunity as the disease spread rapidly.

The third is the rollout strategy. Jynneos comes in two doses. The deployment of COVID-19 vaccines has shown that, given limited supplies of two-dose vaccines, prioritizing the first dose is a reasonable strategy. In fact, despite more limited supplies, countries that have adopted this “prime dose” strategy, such as Canada and the United Kingdom, were able to vaccinate their citizens earlier than the United States. . The same strategy is opposed by the FDA due to the need to comply with product labeling.

The country’s big tests are still underway, and we hope to improve the logistics and supply chain aspects. You can not.

The window of opportunity for action is beginning to close.

Tom Carpino, PhD Student, Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Bloomberg School of Public Health

T.The emergence of monkeypox virus (MPV) is a global threat that must be taken seriously by all. In just a few months, the pandemic has infected more than 25,000 of her people worldwide and has circulated among networks in 75 countries, including the United States. It is now a public health emergency according to WHO and a state of emergency has been declared in her three states in the United States. Severe pain, lesions, permanent scarring, and at least 10 deaths have been associated with this particular her MPV strain, although asymptomatic cases have been identified. We also know that the primary mode of transmission is physical contact and can affect anyone.

Experts and advocates across the country have urged government agencies to act more quickly to bring this outbreak under control, but the rapid rise in the number of infected people worldwide has made containment difficult. It suggests that you may have missed an opportunity. Additionally, the unequal global distribution of vaccines has left many cities, states, and countries yet to open vaccination sites, leaving many high-risk communities vulnerable. For individuals at highest risk of lacking access to treatment or paid sick leave, it is not possible to isolate for three weeks during the course of infection. Public health infrastructure and resources are needed to support isolation and treatment of individuals experiencing MPV. MPV is likely to spread to the general population, so we need to act now before it becomes an epidemic. To mitigate this public health emergency, we must act swiftly and collectively, without fear, misinformation or stigma.

How concerned should we be?

Jason Farley, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and ID Nurse Practitioner

M.Mortality is low, usually less than 3%. That said, monkeypox infection can cause painful and disfiguring symptoms that can lead to separation from family and friends and absenteeism from work. It can be transmitted through any form of contact with animals. This includes respiratory droplets, contact with objects, and physical contact. I believe everyone should have an appropriate level of concern about this disease. Anyone can become infected with monkeypox with proper exposure.

This outbreak highlights numerous health equity challenges. African scientists have warned about this possibility, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen monkeypox cases in the US or UK. I believe we are asking resource-rich countries to reconsider how they continue to influence the spread of disease and how they must strengthen their resolve to address global health challenges. Infections found anywhere in the world can invade our backyards in the blink of an eye.