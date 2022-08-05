Polio cases and wastewater tests set alarm bells in New York state

State health officials believe a recent wastewater test led to a polio epidemic in the Hudson Valley, which they say is linked to a case of paralytic polio in Rockland County. This week, two New York state health officials made it clear that this serious health problem needs everyone’s attention.

“This is a very alarming and urgent situation. This has not happened since we eradicated polio in the United States in 1979,” said the deputy director of science for the New York State Department of Public Health. Dr. Eli Rosenberg said.

The work health authorities are currently doing – ongoing wastewater testing and preventive vaccination – will help measure and prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus at the same time.

“When you see just one case, it’s like the tip of the iceberg,” said Dr. Emily Lutterloh, state health director for the epidemiology division. “And we really need to see how big that iceberg is.”

The Rockland County case occurred in a person who had never been vaccinated. However, the polio strain was derived from an oral live viral vaccine, a type that has not been used in the United States for decades.

This means that the Rockland County patient likely contracted polio in some form from a person who had recently received oral polio vaccine in another country. A rare complication occurred in which the virus was shed in the bodies of those who received the oral vaccine, releasing copies of the vaccine from their bodies.

The Rockland patient, identified only by Rockland officials as a young adult, developed paralysis, a hallmark result of the virus, although health officials have not clarified whether the condition is permanent. No. Health officials said only that the patient was a young adult and did not provide further information about where the person lived or what gender.

Signs of “Community Diffusion”

Polio strains found in patient samples and in local wastewater tests have been found in wastewater around London and Jerusalem. Orange County health officials reported Wednesday that polio was detected in wastewater samples at two sites. On Thursday, the state health department reported that wastewater tests in July also revealed the virus.

State officials said the Orange and Rockland samples were genetically interrelated and related to the cases found in the Rockland patients. The results do not indicate that the individual identified in Rockland County was the source of infection, and a case investigation into the origin of the virus is ongoing.”

The Rockland patient had not traveled abroad. There was no information regarding travel to Orange County.

Check your district:Polio vaccination lags behind in some schools

Polio: Rockland County Stocks Related to Jerusalem and London

3 shots in 7 months: How to keep up with polio immunization

“These environmental findings further away Shows potential community spread in addition to cases of paralytic polio Identified Among Rockland County residents, the urgency of having all adults and children in New York State, especially those in the New York metropolitan area, vaccinated against polio is underscored,” said a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health. Samantha Faldo of Man said.

Concerns about “cases we don’t see”

The Rockland patient could have been infected directly by someone who received the oral polio vaccine, or through multiple asymptomatic, unvaccinated people.

“We don’t know, and I don’t think it’s possible to know,” Rosenberg said. increase.”

Public health officials say cases of paralytic polio mean there are probably hundreds more asymptomatic polio cases in the area. “The fact that she saw one paralyzed patient means there are many,” says Rosenberg.

Before the polio vaccine was introduced in 1955, summer epidemics of polio sickened thousands of people. Children were most at risk, having been hospitalized for months, placed in iron lungs, or worse.

“It was a very different situation back then,” said Lutterloh. Before vaccines were available, it was a disease of young children who had no immunity because they might not have been exposed to the virus. I have.”

of inactive polio vaccinehas been used exclusively in the United States since 2000 and is considered highly effective in preventing paralysis and other serious illnesses. That’s why public health officials say the best way to keep New York polio-free is to maintain high immunity throughout the population through vaccination.

Find Virus, Find Polio

Surveillance remains an important part of the fight against the polio epidemic. The Rockland County case was uncovered by the state’s ongoing request that providers send samples to the state when there are cases of diseases like polio. Then the Wadsworth Institute conducted testing for suspected causes, including non-polio enteroviruses, and found paralytic polio. “The goal wasn’t specifically to pick up polio,” Lutterloh said. “The goal was to pick up viruses that could cause problems.”

State health officials were critical to combating the measles outbreak centered in Rockland County in 2018-2019.

However, according to Lutterloh, the hurdles to tracking the spread are different for the two viruses.

Measles usually has a very short incubation period and most people present with symptoms, especially a characteristic rash. “They get infected and they get sick,” said Lutterloh.

Polio is different. According to the World Health Organization, 90% Percentage of people infected with polio who experience no symptoms or mild symptoms. So many people don’t think they can shed the virus.

Want all Rockland news delivered to your inbox? Subscribe to Rockland AngleCounty newsletter delivered by email each Monday evening.Find subscriber information here.