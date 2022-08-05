Monkeypox declared ‘public health emergency’, local officials hope for more help





Local health officials expect more help from the federal government in fighting monkeypox after the White House declared the virus outbreak a “public health emergency.” As of August 4, there have been 44 confirmed monkeypox cases in the state, according to the Minnesota Health Department (MDH). Most cases are treated at Minneapolis sexual health clinics. Red Door Clinic — Including the first case diagnosed on 24 June. “The outbreaks we’re seeing here in Minnesota mirror what’s happening nationwide,” said Red Door Clinic’s Bridget Daniels, adding: [is] Cases are increasing. “ Monkeypox primarily affects men who have sex with men, but clinics and other LGTBQ+ community advocates want to make clear that the virus does not discriminate. “I think now is the right time to start a broader conversation,” he said. Outfront Minnesota — the state’s LGBTQ+ advocacy group — said. (KSTP) “What we think is really important is [share] It’s a culturally relevant message from a health care group within the community,” Rohn said. “And please continue to educate people so they understand that this is a virus that can affect everyone.” An announcement from the White House on Thursday will free up federal funds to slow the spread of the virus. All federal governments will also assign people to directly assist in the response. In a phone call, Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said everyone needs to do their part to help. “We are ready for the next level in dealing with this virus and urge all Americans to take monkeypox seriously and take responsibility to help fight this virus. ,” said Becerra. In a declaration statement, MDH representatives said: We are still evaluating how the declaration of a federal public health emergency may affect Minnesota. But it’s safe to say that the Federal Public Health Emergency wants people in Minnesota to know this is a serious outbreak. May trigger grant funding in the absence of dedicated federal funds going to state jurisdictions for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Monkeypox can be spread in many ways, including sex and skin-to-skin contact. symptoms It includes fever, headache, and chills—signs include rashes and blisters. MDH says the state has received 3,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine. The health department expects to administer another 7,600 doses within a month. Red Door Clinic asks you to reach out to learn more about how to protect yourself from infections. monkeypox. Related story: Ben Henry Minnesota Department of Health monkeypox public health emergency

