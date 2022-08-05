how long does it last? – NBC New York





What you need to know New York state has one confirmed case of polio, but health officials say sewage monitoring shows hundreds may be infected. There have been no confirmed cases of spontaneous polio in the United States since 1979.

Since 2000, only one vaccine has been used in the United States. Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV). Two doses will give him 90% immunity to all three types of poliovirus, and three doses will give him at least 99% immunity, according to the CDC.

The Rockland County patient had a polio strain derived from a live vaccine that would have been administered outside the United States. New York health officials sound the alarm Another deadly viral threat – one declared eradicated in the US more than 40 years ago – is now spread to the community. Two weeks later First polio case reported Within nearly a decade, the state will ‘Hundreds’ infected With a once terrifying childhood virus. The word “vaccination” has become entrenched on our collective front lines amid the COVID pandemic, and currently monkeypox With the outbreak occurring, many are trying to make sure they are protected from this latest seemingly new scourge. So far, there has been only one confirmed case of poliovirus in New York. Unvaccinated Rockland County Patients Officials said he had no recent travel history outside the country. But now polio has been detected elsewhere in the Hudson Valley in wastewater samples, CDC data links the New York sample to recent environmental tests conducted in both Israel and the United Kingdom. Most Americans are vaccinated against polio, but experts say the case should serve as a wake-up call for those who are not. The Rockland patient had not been vaccinated, but the patient had the vaccine-derived strain. polio, may have been acquired by someone who received the live or oral polio vaccine (OPV). The United States has not administered these vaccines since 2000 and uses only the CDC-recommended inactivated polio vaccine (IPV). “This is not normal. Jennifer Nuzzo, a pandemic researcher at Brown University, recently told The Associated Press about the New York case.”If you’ve been vaccinated, you shouldn’t worry. If you haven’t had them vaccinated, it’s very important to keep them up to date.” So what should you know about your schedule? This is what the CDC says to children and adults in the United States. CDC Polio Vaccine Guidance All US children should receive a total of four doses of IPV. Within each age or range of 2 months, 4 months, 6-18 months, 4-6 years she needs 1 dose. Children traveling to countries with a higher polio risk than here should be fully vaccinated before departure. at the CDC Alternative option If you don’t have enough time. Most adults do not need the polio vaccine because they were already vaccinated as children. However, CDC does not recommend traveling to areas of high polio risk, working in laboratories, handling specimens that may contain the poliovirus, Some adults, such as health care workers treating close contacts, are at higher risk, he said. Adults with this condition should receive three doses of IPV, the CDC said. A high-risk adult who has already completed routine polio vaccination can receive one lifetime IPV booster. According to the CDC. IPV, which has been in use in the United States since 1987, is as effective as OPV in preventing polio, says the CDC. Two doses of IPV give him 90% immunity to all three polioviruses, but three doses give him at least 99% immunity. Rockland County executive Ed Day said the county is now working to vaccinate people and see if there are any other cases.

