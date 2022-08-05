Monkeypox 2022: Everything You Need to Know

In May, public health officials began detecting monkeypox cases around the world, including in places where monkeypox does not normally spread. The epidemic has spread to Europe, the United States, South America, and other parts of the globe.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency of international concern over the global spread of the disease, and the Biden administration has public health emergency A monkeypox outbreak occurred in the United States on Thursday, two months after monkeypox cases began in the United States.

Here’s what you need to know about monkeypox.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It is the same virus that causes smallpox. The first human case was confirmed in 1970, and outbreaks have occurred since then in a few countries, mainly in Africa.

Should monkeys be blamed for monkeypox?

Leave the monkeys alone. Monkeypox got its name. first identified It was discovered in 1958 in monkey studies. But this virus likes to be in the company of many small furry animals, especially rodents. One of his most recent outbreaks in the United States occurred in 2003, when domesticated prairie dogs shared space with infected mammals in West Africa.

Infected animals can spread monkeypox to humans, but no human-to-animal transmission has yet been confirmed. According to the CDCThat said, monkeypox can be spread to animals by an infected person “stroking, cuddling, cuddling, kissing, licking, sharing bedding, or sharing food.” I warn you that it is possible.

TL:DR: Don’t lick your chinchilla while you have monkeypox.

Where is monkeypox spread?

Cases of monkeypox have appeared worldwide.Currently, cases are mainly men having sex with other menbut anyone can get the virus.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The most obvious signs of monkeypox are blisters and acne-like lesions on the body. Previous monkeypox cases have usually involved lesions throughout the body.However, during this epidemic, many patients just a few blisters on body parts such as the genitals. Patients also have fever, swollen lymph nodes, headaches, and other flu-like symptoms.

The disease is usually not fatal, but it can be very painful. It usually lasts 2-4 weeks.

I’m having a flashback — is this another COVID-19 outbreak?

No, this is not a repeat of COVID-19. This is not a new virus. Scientists have known about monkeypox for decades, but it has never occurred in so many countries. Even if most people in the United States have never heard of monkeypox, they are not starting from scratch like they were with coronavirus.

Is this monkeypox outbreak a pandemic?

No. Monkeypox has spread worldwide, but is still considered an outbreak.Although there really are no formal criteria for a pandemic, the World Health Organization will eventually determine if an outbreak of the disease qualifies and it has not happened yet. COVID-19 in March 2020this was about yesterday or 80 years ago, but it depends. how distorted your perception of time is For the past two years.

Monkeypox now has the distinction of being a public health emergency both in the United States and globally. state of emergency declaration It helps countries and organizations free up resources to take more public health measures during outbreaks.

How can I get tested for monkeypox?

Currently, monkeypox testing is still limited in the United States. You can be tested by a doctor or emergency care provider. The test requires the monkeypox lesions to be swabbed and sent to a lab for testing. However, some people with symptoms and rashes say they still struggle to get tested. Many doctors are still not familiar with this disease.

Do you have home tests?

there is not a home test to monkeypox. Most tests require a healthcare provider to swab the monkeypox lesions, and there is currently no way for someone to do it themselves. increase.

Should I get the monkeypox vaccine?

Fortunately, there is already one FDA-approved vaccine to prevent monkeypox. Jynneos.The bad news is that it is currently short supply in the United States. State and local health departments make vaccines available to people known to have been exposed to monkeypox. This is because vaccination after exposure can prevent the virus from multiplying. Public health officials are also providing vaccines to groups where the virus is predominantly endemic. men who have sex with men, and people who have recently had multiple sexual partners in areas where the disease is endemic.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox is spread primarily through person-to-person contact, that is, through close physical contact with someone who has the virus.Currently it seems to spread mainly sexual contactwhich is one reason why we see clustered infections in the sexual network. However, it is probably not a major method of transmission, and basic hygiene measures (wiping surfaces, washing hands) can reduce the risk.

The monkeypox virus can be spread by exhaling an infected person’s breath and inhaling it by a nearby person, but it is less transmitted through that route than COVID-19. We don’t see cases of people getting the virus from being in the same room as a monkeypox patient for a short period of time, but this is her case with COVID-19.

Why does monkeypox suddenly spread so quickly?

Researchers are trying to figure out why monkeypox started spreading outside where it’s usually found. But it’s a very open question.

Worried about catching monkeypox on the subway?

Monkeypox is spread primarily through close physical contact, so subways are not a major risk. Wear a mask (the NYC subway still requires masks) and wash your hands.

Is it okay to photograph people with monkeypox skin disease in public?

what? No, this is an abomination. don’t do this.

Where can I get the latest information about monkeypox?

CDC monkeypox page It is hereHere you can find the latest case numbers, detailed information on signs and symptoms, and information on prevention and treatment.