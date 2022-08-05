Monkeypox vaccine available this weekend at Pride Fest in Windsor





As many as 100 people will receive the monkeypox vaccine at Windsor’s Pride Fest, the Windsor Essex County Health Department (WECHU) announced Friday. Dosages of the vaccine, known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, will be available on Sunday from 11am to 4pm at the Lansperry Park booth hosted by the Department of Health. The health department said the vaccine is for people who are at high risk and meet certain criteria. “Monkeypox is a significant health problem, disproportionately affecting members of our community where men have sex with men,” said a deputy community health physician. Dr Shankar Nesaturai said. WECHU said the organization decided to hold a vaccine clinic after the ministry committed a certain amount of doses to be allocated to provinces. There were 423 confirmed monkeypox cases in the province as of Tuesday, according to the Ontario Public Health Department. His is the only confirmed case in Windsor Essex County. Monkeypox causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions and is spread by close contact. Health departments and infectious disease experts say anyone is at risk of contracting monkeypox if they come into close physical contact with an infected person. But the LGBTQ community, especially men who have sex with men, are disproportionately at risk of infection in this outbreak, they say. WECHU says it is working closely with community partners to ensure information and messages about monkeypox are “fact-based and confidential” after some members of the LGBTQ community said: said. Monkeypox message stigmatizes and may lead to discrimination. Anyone interested in receiving monkeypox vaccines and information can attend a pop-up event at Lancepiary Park on Sunday, according to the Department of Health. If the vaccine dose runs out, the health department said it would follow up with those who wanted to get the vaccine but didn’t get it. WECHU says the risk of contracting monkeypox virus here in Windsor remains low. See | A look at recovery from monkeypox: What is recovery from monkeypox like? Toronto residents have shared their experiences recovering from monkeypox, but officials and advocates say patients need more support during the long weeks of isolation.

