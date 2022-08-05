Health
scRNA-seq of SARS-CoV-2-infected lung organoids finds increased NFKB inhibitor alpha in infected cells
The ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is having a major impact on global healthcare systems and economies. Since the beginning of the pandemic caused by the emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), researchers have continuously investigated the replication mechanisms of this virus.
study: NF-κB inhibitor alpha plays a cross-variant role during SARS-CoV-2 infection in ACE2-overexpressing human airway organoids. Image credit: marianstock / Shutterstock.com
Background
SARS-CoV-2 infects humans through its interactions. spike protein and host cell angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors.
Previous studies have reported that SARS-CoV-2 primarily replicates in airway epithelial cells that express high levels of ACE2 receptors. Compared to the high levels of ACE2 expression observed in the airways and lungs, the alveolar space shows much lower levels of his ACE2 expression.
The main function of the airway epithelium is to remove and neutralize harmful substances and pathogens present in inhaled air. For example, club cells produce immunomodulatory club cell secreted proteins.
By comparison, goblet cells secrete mucin and form mucus on the airway lining that protects the underlying epithelium. Ciliated cells facilitate the movement of mucus through the airways.
Viral proteins have been detected in respiratory epithelium and lung tissue from COVID-19 patients. Although ciliated cells appear to be the natural target of SARS-CoV-2, viral proteins have also been detected in both basal and secretory cells. in vivo When ex vivo Infection.
A three-dimensional (3D) organoid model was developed to mimic the complex cellularity of human airway epithelia. These organoids consist of different types of cells grown in his 3D structures that mimic human organs.
These 3D organoid models are typically derived from pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). embryonic stem cells (ESC), or progenitor cells. In the context of SARS-CoV-2, iPSC- or ESC-derived human airway organoids (HAOs) are often used to study their replication patterns.
Since the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in 2019, it has undergone genomic mutations that have led to the emergence of several SARS-CoV-2 variants. These variants are classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI).
Survey results
In a recent study published on the preprint server bioRxiv*, Researchers have developed a genetically engineered airway organoid system that overcomes challenges associated with natural fluctuations in ACE2 levels. This adult stem cell-derived undifferentiated HAO model provides high infection rates without long differentiation while allowing researchers to analyze the effects of infection using genetically diverse SARS-CoV-2 variants. .
In the current study, scientists applied single-cell ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing to decipher cell-specific responses to SARS-CoV-2. To this end, they predicted that increased infection rates of SARS-CoV-2 variants could also be observed with other ACE2-utilizing viruses. coronavirus Such as hCOV-NL63 and SARS-CoV.
Transcriptional profiling of secretory goblet cells, clavate cells, and basal cells was also performed. These cells exhibited common transcriptional changes, indicated by clustering after infection with SARS-CoV-2 mutants.
The nuclear factor κB inhibitor alpha (NFKBIA) gene was proposed to be effective in controlling SARS-CoV-2 infection with various variants. When the NFKBIA gene is highly induced, messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) levels are positively correlated with viral RNA levels.
Cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 express high levels of IκBα protein. The presence of NF-κB in the nucleus of infected but not healthy cells despite the upregulation of IκBα indicates a continuous triggering of NF-κB signaling. This finding is consistent with previous studies observing a defective feedback loop in NF-κB regulation during respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection.
This defective feedback loop in NF-κB may represent an ongoing competition between SARS-CoV-2 and the host. Although a high proportion of her NFKBIA transcripts are present, the continued upregulation of antiviral NF-κB signaling within the host due to the persistent presence of virus affects a feedback loop. Furthermore, continuous synthesis of IκBα protein due to constant degradation of IκBα inhibitors affects viral replication.
Organoid models support the phenomenon that overexpression of mutant non-phosphorylated IκBα proteins is readily degraded. This study reported that IκBα is a proviral factor that supports viral replication in the host.
The present study supports previous observations that IκBα promotes viral infection by partially limiting the antiviral activity of NF-κB. In contrast to this observation, knockdown of p65 shows a positive effect of NF-κB signaling in SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Conclusion
The organoid model described in the current study could be a powerful tool for studying SARS-CoV-2 infection in primary airway cells. This model reduces donor-dependent variable infection rates and provides a fully differentiated primary cell model. Importantly, it also helps us understand the transcriptional reprogramming that occurs in airway progenitor cells in response to COVID-19 infection.
*Important Notices
Bio Rxiv We publish a non-peer-reviewed, preliminary scientific report and should not be taken as conclusive, to guide clinical practice/health-related actions, or to be treated as established information.
Journal reference:
- Simoneau, RC, Chen, P., Xing, GK, and others. (2022) NF-κB inhibitor α plays a cross-variant role during SARS-CoV-2 infection in ACE2-overexpressing human airway organoids. Bio Rxiv. doi:10.1101/2022.08.02.502100
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220804/scRNA-seq-of-SARS-CoV-2-infected-lung-organoids-finds-NFKB-Inhibitor-Alpha-increased-in-infected-cells.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Conformational flexibility in neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 by naturally elicited anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies August 5, 2022
- Winnipeg man accused of sexually assaulting 3 girls aged 13-16 August 5, 2022
- How worried should I be about monkeypox? August 5, 2022
- Report: Ukrainian bases in communities endangering civilians August 5, 2022
- Google has detailed that the new Pixel 6 update is rolling out now, and says the August patch is coming soon. August 5, 2022