What are the 3 main types of long COVID?

A new study aims to deepen our understanding of the long COVID.

It turns out that long-lasting COVID can be categorized into three types of conditions, depending on the type of symptoms experienced.

The authors of this study also found links between COVID-19 subspecies, symptoms, and longer durations of COVID. As experts try to unravel the tangle of symptoms and long-term effects collectively known as “the long COVID,” new research seeks to provide some clarity. Manipulating Data Collected by Personalized Nutrition Companies on Health Survey Apps Zoeresearchers at King’s College London in England began to discern some order in the chaos. In this study, we found that long-standing COVID can be classified into three symptom cluster types: neurological symptoms, respiratory symptoms, systemic/inflammatory and abdominal symptoms. Neurological symptoms — the most commonly reported long-term COVID symptoms — include: Anosmia/Osmia, brain fog, headaches, delirium, depression, and fatigue. (The loss of taste due to COVID is usually attributed to the loss of smell.)

Respiratory symptoms include possible damage to the lungs and include severe shortness of breath, palpitations, fatigue and chest pain.

Systemic/inflammatory and abdominal symptoms include musculoskeletal pain, anemia, muscle paingastrointestinal disturbances, malaise, and fatigue. For this study, researchers analyzed data from 336,652 individuals collected by ZOE’s COVID Symptom Study. Of this group, 1,459 reported his post-COVID symptoms, which he defined as more than 12 weeks after acute COVID-19 infection. Dr. Jai Malate A PhD from the Boston University School of Medicine in Massachusetts, who was not involved in the study, said: medical news today“This study will certainly improve our understanding of the post-COVID syndrome and, more importantly, who may be at risk of long-term illness and debilitation.” “Physicians and patients alike are looking for answers about who is at risk of developing long-term COVID, how long symptoms last, and what can be done to help resolve them. While we don’t have it, these questions provide a strong framework to build on.” Studies that have not yet been peer-reviewed are published on our preprint server medRXiV.

Researchers were also able to begin identifying subspecies of SARS-CoV-2 and symptom clusters associated with vaccination. Dr. Lianne S. KanasThe study’s corresponding author and postdoctoral fellow at King’s College London said: medical news today: “Our results suggest that chest-related symptoms (respiratory clusters) in the UK population are more evident in unvaccinated patients infected with early forms of the virus. [referred to as the “wild” variant]” “In contrast, patients with either alpha or delta mutations show a higher incidence of neurological symptoms such as olfactory disturbances and brain fog,” Dr. Canas continued. rice field. “Unfortunately, we were unable to reliably assess the efficacy of vaccination against these two variants. We had a significant number of unvaccinated people who hadn’t had COVID for a long time,” she noted. Systemic/inflammatory and abdominal conditions were weakly associated with all variants.

“On average, the virus wild-type shows a longer prevalence of symptoms, 30 weeks compared to delta and alpha of 24 and 25 weeks, respectively.” “However, as we only analyzed data from individuals who had been ill for more than 12 weeks, these results were less important than cluster profiling, and further studies are needed that also consider the effects of vaccination.” “The results of this study show that individuals suffering from prolonged COVID who experience severe shortness of breath, hoarseness, loss of sense of smell, fatigue, delirium, olfactory disturbances, headaches, and fever, [experience] Severe long-term symptoms. “ “Physicians armed with this information may be better able to counsel patients and their expectations for symptom improvement. We may work on a targeted therapeutic approach.”