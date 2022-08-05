The New Orleans Bar will be offering 300 monkeypox vaccines at a shot-for-shot event.Healthcare/Hospital

New Orleans bars are doing shot by shot monkeypox vaccine Next week’s event is reminiscent of events that were popular when the COVID-19 vaccine first became available.

The event takes place on Tuesday (August 9) at The Phoenix Bar, a 24-hour gay bar in Marigny. The event will run from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and, according to information from the business, 300 vaccines will be distributed to those who meet the eligibility criteria on a first-come, first-served basis. This event is held in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Public Health.

Medical staff will administer the first vaccine in a two-dose series of Jynneos vaccines. Two injections should be given 28 days apart. Read more about vaccines.

HIV testing, COVID vaccines and PrEP counseling will also be available at the event, according to the business.

Information from the bar says you can get a free shot of alcohol after being vaccinated for monkeypox. They didn’t say what kind of liquor was included, but they said there would be free bottled water, snacks, music and drink specials.

Monkeypox can be a serious viral disease that usually causes flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that initially includes fluid-filled bumps, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. . Most infections last 2-4 weeks.

Are you eligible?

This is the eligibility criteria to receive the monkeypox vaccine at Tuesday’s event.

There are currently two groups targeted by the monkeypox vaccine. (1) individuals with known exposure; and (2) individuals with high-risk exposures in the past 14 days. Verbally say yes if you meet any of the current eligibility criteria to receive the vaccine.

1. Have you been in contact with someone who has monkeypox? If yes, report it to Public Health immediately at 1-800-256-2748.

2. The second group was determined based on best practices identified in other states and the limited data collected to date on monkeypox cases in Louisiana.

Gay, bisexual, homosexual, or other men who have sex with men and

• have had intimate or sexual contact with multiple or anonymous partners in the last 14 days, or

• gave or received money or other goods/services in exchange for sex in the past 14 days; or

• Have had intimate or sexual contact with another man at a social or sexual setting in the last 14 days.

• Individuals of any gender/gender identity who have given or received money or other goods/services in exchange for sex in the past 14 days.

public health emergency

U.S. officials on Thursday said public health emergency About the outbreak that infected more than 6,600 Americans. Monkeypox has been confirmed in several remote individuals in the New Orleans area, and state officials say there are likely more undiagnosed cases.

Here’s what you need to know about monkeypox through the Louisiana Department of Health.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms of monkeypox include:

heat

headache

muscle pain and back pain

swollen lymph nodes

cold

fatigue

Pimple-like or blistering-like rashes that appear on other parts of the body, such as the face, mouth, hands, feet, chest, genitals, and anus.

A rash may appear first, followed by other symptoms. Others experience only a rash. Some cases of the current U.S. outbreak have only isolated rashes on the genital area or other body parts.

How is monkeypox spread?

Officials say monkeypox spreads in a number of ways. Monkeypox virus is most often spread through direct contact with a rash or sore on an infected person.

It can also be spread from respiratory droplets that may pass through contact with clothing, bedding, or other items used by monkeypox patients, or through prolonged face-to-face contact such as kissing, hugging, or sex.

People without monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.

Early data suggests that homosexuals, bisexuals, and other men who have sex with men make up a large number of cases, according to the CDC. However, people who have had close contact with monkeypox patients are at risk.

What should concerned people do?

People can take basic steps to prevent the spread of monkeypox. Persons concerned about exposure or infection should refrain from intimate or close personal contact and seek medical attention. If you do not have a healthcare provider, please visit your local parish health unit. Laboratory tests for monkeypox are now widely available, officials said.

treatment options?

Monkeypox can be treated and vaccinated, but doctors say bureaucratic red tape is hampering the ability to respond and contain the outbreak.

The monkeypox treatment, TPOXX, is typically used to treat smallpox, not monkeypox, so it is available only to CDC patients and physicians with special status.

Extended access status requires physicians to read over 100 pages of paperwork each time they prescribe, and between forms and administrative requirements, patient visits to start this drug may take 1-3 hours. there is.

As a result, many people who need medicine are not getting the care they need, and bureaucratic hurdles are hitting uninsured minority communities particularly hard, according to the New York City Department of Health Emergency Preparedness and Response. and mental health.

A vaccine for monkeypox?

Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos is one of two vaccines available in the United States to prevent monkeypox. The government has larger doses of other vaccines available, an older smallpox vaccine called ACAM2000 that has a higher risk of side effects and is not recommended for people with HIV. Therefore, it is the Jynneos vaccine that authorities have used as their primary weapon against outbreaks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccines for people already exposed to the virus and their probable contacts. This includes men who have recently had sex with men at parties or other gatherings in cities with confirmed cases of monkeypox.

The CDC estimates that approximately 1.5 million American men are eligible for the vaccine based on their HIV status and other risk factors.

There was good news Wednesday when federal health officials said thousands of doses of the Bavarian Nordic vaccine are expected to start shipping soon.

The US government has purchased over 1.1 million doses of the vaccine manufactured by Bavarian Nordic in Denmark. But the company said earlier this week that it needs approval from on-site FDA inspections before it can start sending most of them to the United States.

US state and local officials say limited vaccine supplies have not kept up with the increase in people seeking appointments.

This article used telegraph coverage from The Associated Press and CQ-Roll Call via the Tribune Content Agency.