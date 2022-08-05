One in eight patients will develop these prolonged Covid symptoms.Check out the full list

One in eight people with coronavirus disease experience long-term symptoms from Covid-19 infection, according to a new study published in The Lancet journal. It said there was growing concern about the symptoms of the disease. Long Covid-19 Since the outbreak of this pandemic, there have been over 500 million recorded coronavirus cases worldwide.

In this study, a total of 76,400 adults in the Netherlands were asked to complete an online questionnaire on 23 common Covid-19 symptoms. Each participant completed her questionnaire 24 times between March 2020 and his August 2021. During this time, more than 4,200 people reported being infected with her Covid-19.

More than 21% of patients infected with Covid-19 experienced at least new symptoms or severe exacerbation of symptoms 3-5 months after infection. However, only 9% of the Covid-free control group reported a similar increase.

The researchers reported headaches, dizziness, chest pain, back pain, nausea, muscle pain, difficulty breathing, alternating heat and cold, tingling in the extremities, a lump in the throat, general fatigue, and pain in the arms and legs. We analyzed 23 symptoms, including weight. , sore throat, runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, wet cough, fever, diarrhea, stomach pain, loss of appetite or smell, sneezing, itchy eyes.

More severe symptoms in Covid-19-positive participants 90–150 days after COVID-19 infection compared to pre-COVID-19 symptom scores, and symptoms compared to matched controls (post-Covid-19 central symptom of the condition).

According to the study, a visual examination of the main symptoms revealed gender differences in many of these symptoms, including a lump in the throat, heaviness in the arms and legs, general fatigue, and alternating hot and cold sensations. was suggested. Female Covid-19-positive participants had a longer-lasting increase in symptom severity after coronavirus infection than did male Covid-19-positive participants.

A similar pattern was observed for acute symptoms such as dry cough, stomach pain and diarrhea. Covid-19 diagnosisexcept for back pain.

In total, a total of 790 (40.7%) of 1,942 Covid19-positive participants had at least one symptom of moderate severity between days 90 and 150, compared with 1,275 of 4,353 controls. Muscle pain and back pain were most frequent in both Covid-19-positive participants (13.5% and 10.8%, respectively) and controls (8.7% and 9.5%, respectively) compared with humans (29.3%). It was a visible symptom. However, this analysis did not take into account the severity of symptoms pre-Covid-19.

The majority of Covid-19-positive participants had a significantly greater increase in symptom severity 90–150 days after coronavirus diagnosis than control participants over the same time period, with at least one symptom moderate to severe indicated the degree (526 [29.6%] v/s 749 out of 1,782 participants [18.1%] of 4,130).

“Aging or anosmia (135 [7.6%] 1782 participants), painful muscles (130) [7.3%]) and general fatigue (88 [4.9%]) increased to moderate severity most frequently in Covid-19-positive participants, compared with 17 (0.4%), 134 (3.2%), and 87 (2.1%) control participants, respectively. The prevalence of severe senescence or anosmia (7.6%) was 19 times higher in Covid-19-positive participants than in controls (0.4%),” the study said. says.

Notably, according to The Lancet, this is the first study that can identify persistent symptoms specifically associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.