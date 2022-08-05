Connect with us

Health

One in eight patients will develop these prolonged Covid symptoms.Check out the full list

Published

28 seconds ago

on

By

 


One in eight people with coronavirus disease experience long-term symptoms from Covid-19 infection, according to a new study published in The Lancet journal. It said there was growing concern about the symptoms of the disease. Long Covid-19 Since the outbreak of this pandemic, there have been over 500 million recorded coronavirus cases worldwide.

In this study, a total of 76,400 adults in the Netherlands were asked to complete an online questionnaire on 23 common Covid-19 symptoms. Each participant completed her questionnaire 24 times between March 2020 and his August 2021. During this time, more than 4,200 people reported being infected with her Covid-19.

More than 21% of patients infected with Covid-19 experienced at least new symptoms or severe exacerbation of symptoms 3-5 months after infection. However, only 9% of the Covid-free control group reported a similar increase.

The researchers reported headaches, dizziness, chest pain, back pain, nausea, muscle pain, difficulty breathing, alternating heat and cold, tingling in the extremities, a lump in the throat, general fatigue, and pain in the arms and legs. We analyzed 23 symptoms, including weight. , sore throat, runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, wet cough, fever, diarrhea, stomach pain, loss of appetite or smell, sneezing, itchy eyes.

More severe symptoms in Covid-19-positive participants 90–150 days after COVID-19 infection compared to pre-COVID-19 symptom scores, and symptoms compared to matched controls (post-Covid-19 central symptom of the condition).

According to the study, a visual examination of the main symptoms revealed gender differences in many of these symptoms, including a lump in the throat, heaviness in the arms and legs, general fatigue, and alternating hot and cold sensations. was suggested. Female Covid-19-positive participants had a longer-lasting increase in symptom severity after coronavirus infection than did male Covid-19-positive participants.

A similar pattern was observed for acute symptoms such as dry cough, stomach pain and diarrhea. Covid-19 diagnosisexcept for back pain.

In total, a total of 790 (40.7%) of 1,942 Covid19-positive participants had at least one symptom of moderate severity between days 90 and 150, compared with 1,275 of 4,353 controls. Muscle pain and back pain were most frequent in both Covid-19-positive participants (13.5% and 10.8%, respectively) and controls (8.7% and 9.5%, respectively) compared with humans (29.3%). It was a visible symptom. However, this analysis did not take into account the severity of symptoms pre-Covid-19.

The majority of Covid-19-positive participants had a significantly greater increase in symptom severity 90–150 days after coronavirus diagnosis than control participants over the same time period, with at least one symptom moderate to severe indicated the degree (526 [29.6%] v/s 749 out of 1,782 participants [18.1%] of 4,130).

“Aging or anosmia (135 [7.6%] 1782 participants), painful muscles (130) [7.3%]) and general fatigue (88 [4.9%]) increased to moderate severity most frequently in Covid-19-positive participants, compared with 17 (0.4%), 134 (3.2%), and 87 (2.1%) control participants, respectively. The prevalence of severe senescence or anosmia (7.6%) was 19 times higher in Covid-19-positive participants than in controls (0.4%),” the study said. says.

Notably, according to The Lancet, this is the first study that can identify persistent symptoms specifically associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

catch all business news, market news, breaking news event and the latest news Updated Live Mint.download mint news app Get daily market updates.

more
Less than

apply mint newsletter

* Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/one-in-eight-patients-develop-these-long-covid-symptoms-check-full-list-11659671219728.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: