Poliovirus detected in sewage from two New York counties, indicating local spread

August 5, 2022
Read in 3 minutes
Disclosure: Bassett and Rupert do not report related financial disclosures.
Health officials said poliovirus was detected in wastewater from two neighboring New York counties, indicating local transmission.
Virus was detected in wastewater samples from Rockland and Orange counties, where polio vaccination rates were about 20 percent lower than the state average. The county is north of New York City.
Health officials announced last month Cases of vaccine-derived polio An unvaccinated Rockland County resident who remains paralyzed. This was the first documented case of polio in the United States since 2013.
According to the New York State Department of Health, CDC testing showed that a total of seven positive samples from two counties were genetically related to the Rockland County case. This is evidence that the virus is spreading locally, the agency said.
He said the findings did not indicate that the Rockland County case was the source of contagion and that investigations into the origin of the virus were ongoing.
New York State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett, MD, MPH, Note that for each reported case of paralytic polio, hundreds of people may be infected.
“Combined with the latest wastewater findings, the agency is treating the single case of polio as just the tip of the iceberg with potentially much greater spread,” Bassett said in a press release. : There is a polio danger in New York today. ”
The virus is a Sabin type 2 vaccine strain, indicating that transmission occurred in persons who received an oral polio vaccine for that strain. Unlike inactivated polio vaccination in the United States since 2000, the oral polio vaccine contains live but attenuated virus strains.
World wide, almost 90% Type 2 virus is the cause of vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks.Strain is Removed from everyday use In 2016, more than 150 countries switched from using a trivalent oral polio vaccine to a bivalent vaccine containing only types 1 and 3 following eradication of type 2 in the wild.
Since then, monovalent type 2 poliovirus vaccines have been used to respond to vaccine-derived polio epidemics.Novel type 2 oral vaccine engineered to be more genetically stable than other vaccines experienced supply shortage Due to COVID-19 related manufacturing delays and high demand.
wild polio almost eradicated worldwideAccording to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, only Pakistan and Afghanistan are currently alive, with a combined 18 cases reported this year.
Two African countries, Malawi and Mozambique, Cases have also been reported There was a wild polio outbreak in 2022 — the first in more than five years in Africa — but both cases were linked to strains that circulated in Pakistan in 2019. Achieved in 2000.
According to the CDC, there have been no cases of wild polio in the United States since 1979.
According to the State Department of Health, only about 60% of children under the age of two in Rockland and Orange counties received three doses of the polio vaccine. CDC recommends that children receive her 4 doses. 1st at 2 months of age, 2nd at 4 months of age, 3rd at 6 months to 18 months of age, and last vaccination when she is 4 years old to when she is 6 years old.
“Unvaccinated children and adults should get their first polio shot immediately,” Rockland County Health Director Patricia Schnabel RupertDO, MPH, mentioned in the release.
Provided by State Department of Health Link Provides information about polio and where New Yorkers can get vaccinated.
UK health officials have also recently announced the discovery Outbreak of vaccine-derived poliovirus in London.
