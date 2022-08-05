Aging and smoking are the most important risk factors for developing cancer





Older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with the 5-year relative and absolute risk of developing any cancer in a large new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) is shown. The findings also suggest that, in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should also consider how patients determine whether they would benefit from excess body fat, family history of cancer, and enhanced cancer screening or preventive interventions. It shows that you should consider some other factors that might help you.The data were published today in the journal cancer.

“Screening recommendations specific to a single cancer type are based on the risk factors for that particular type of cancer,” said senior vice president of Population Sciences at the American Cancer Society and an investigator of the study. Lead author Dr. Alpa Patel said: We are working to define subgroups of the general population that may benefit from enhanced cancer screening and prevention.” For this study, the investigators analyzed two ACS prospective cohort studies, the Cancer Prevention Study-II Nutrition Cohort and the Cancer Prevention Study-3, to find an absolute risk of any cancer greater than 2% within 5 years. identified risk factors for The authors surveyed his 429,991 US participants with no history of cancer and followed cancer up to 5 years. A multivariate Cox proportional hazards model was used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals of association. These HRs were used to calculate absolute risks by age using individualized coherent absolute risk estimates. Results showed that 15,226 invasive cancers were diagnosed among participants within five years of enrollment. The multivariate-adjusted relative risk of any cancer was highest among current smokers compared with never smokers. In men, alcohol consumption, a family history of cancer, red meat consumption, and physical inactivity were also associated with risk. In women, body mass index (BMI), type 2 diabetes, hysterectomy, previous pregnancy, family history of cancer, hypertension, tubal ligation, and physical inactivity were associated with cancer risk. Nearly anyone over age 50, and anyone under age 50, including current or former smokers (less than 30 years after her quitting), and her BMI of 25 or first-degree cancer Family history. The absolute risk within 5 years was 29% for men and 25% for women. “We believe that future tests may be able to identify some types of cancer, so we need to start understanding who is most at risk of developing any type of cancer.” “These types of data are not widely available, but they may help inform future screening options, such as blood-based early detection tests for multiple cancers, that could help save lives,” Patel said. Is required.” Other ACS study authors include Emily Deubler, Dr. Lauren Teras, and Cari Lichtman. Christina Clarke-Dur, Ph.D., is the senior author of this paper, and she represents her Grail, LLC, a subsidiary of Illumina, Inc., who provided funding for this study.

