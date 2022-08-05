Health
What is monkeypox? How can I stay safe during an epidemic?
“We are ready for the next level in dealing with this virus and urge all Americans to take this virus seriously and take responsibility,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. I urge you to take it and tackle this virus.” He said.
Lesions are usually concentrated on the arms and legs, but in this outbreak they appear more frequently around the genitals and anus.
“Classically, like many other viral diseases, it presents with what is called a viral prodrome, and symptoms such as fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, and muscle aches are common. Within five days of onset, patients develop a rash—like a pimple or a blister,” says Jason Zucker, M.D., an infectious disease specialist at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. .
How is monkeypox spread?
Who is at Risk for Monkeypox?
People who have been in contact with someone who has a monkeypox-like rash or who have been in contact with a probable or confirmed case of monkeypox are at increased risk of infection.
“The vast majority of people diagnosed with the human monkeypox virus to date are self-identifying men who have sex with men,” Zucker said.
“This is likely due to shared sexual networks, which means that what we’re seeing is that they’re the first to see it and experience the vast majority of cases. As with any disease, there’s no reason it can’t be spread sexually or in other close contacts,” he said.
What should I do if I have monkeypox symptoms?
If you notice a new rash or other monkeypox symptoms, avoid close contact with other people until you see a doctor and get tested.
If you are diagnosed with monkeypox, the agency recommends that you isolate yourself at home and stay away from your family until the rash and lesions are gone.
How is monkeypox treated?
Is there a monkeypox vaccine?
There are two vaccines to prevent monkeypox in the United States, but not everyone can get them.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in late June that “100 million doses of ACAM2000 have been administered,” but the side effects were “in my opinion as a public health official, It wouldn’t be worth it,” he said. widely to the general public. ”
Another vaccine, Jynneos, is dedicated to monkeypox but is in short supply. Federal stockpiles are distributed to local governments based on the number of at-risk cases and population in a particular area.
According to the CDC, monkeypox vaccination can be used as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), and outbreak response PEP (PEP++).
PrEP refers to vaccinations given to members of high-risk communities, such as laboratories and health care workers, prior to exposure to the virus.
PEP means vaccinating people after known exposure to prevent disease or alleviate symptoms. For prevention, CDC recommends vaccination within 4 days of exposure. After 4 to 14 days of exposure he may become mildly ill if he is given PEP.
PEP++ is CDC’s approach to people who have no known exposure to the virus but who have risk factors that increase their chances of contracting the virus.
“When used in combination with self-isolation and other precautions when symptoms first occur, PEP++ may help slow the spread of the disease in areas with high numbers of monkeypox cases.” said the CDC.
Can I be vaccinated?
Demand for monkeypox vaccine is high, but supply shortages and eligibility restrictions can make it difficult to find at this time.
Vaccine eligibility remains somewhat stringent.
Anyone who has been in contact with a monkeypox patient is eligible to be vaccinated. In addition, a probable contact who had a sex partner diagnosed with monkeypox in the previous 14 days, a person who had multiple sex partners in the previous 14 days in an area where monkeypox is endemic, and a probable monkeypox infection. It also applies to those who are engaged in sexually active occupations. CDC.
If you believe you meet any of these criteria and would like to know more about your eligibility, please contact your doctor or local health department.
How can I keep myself safe?
“However, because rashes can occur on other parts of the body, condoms alone may not prevent all exposure to monkeypox,” the CDC says.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/05/health/monkeypox-questions-update/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish football pads top 2023 recruiting class with LB Jaiden Ausberry August 5, 2022
- DuckDuckGo blocks more Microsoft ad-tracking scripts to improve browser privacy August 5, 2022
- Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will meet PM Modi at 4.30pm on Friday; GST assessments, among other issues, on the agenda August 5, 2022
- Ukraine’s envoy warns Canada that giving up Gazprom will drag out Putin’s war August 5, 2022
- Parkland shooter’s lawyer cries as victim’s wife testifies August 5, 2022