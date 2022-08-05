Blood proteins may indicate risk of cancer death and diabetes





August 5, 2022 – A. protein Blood levels in the blood may serve as an early indicator for patients facing the risk of dying from diabetes or cancer. new research was announced in Diabetology. Researchers found that people with the highest levels of prostasin in their blood were twice as likely to develop diabetes and 43% more likely to die of cancer. “We know there is a link between diabetes and some types of cancer. This study suggests that levels of a specific protein called prostasin are linked to both conditions. Dr Jessica Brown, Director of Research Communications, Diabetes UK Said Guardian. “Better understanding of the changes in the body that can put people at risk for diabetes and cancer could help scientists find ways to protect people from these serious conditions, but we still have a lot to discover. There are many things to do. Researchers from Sweden and China analyzed 20-year health records of more than 4,600 middle-aged adults and measured prostasin in frozen samples from a quince diet and a cancer research cardiovascular cohort. A Swedish study that enrolled patients in the 1990s investigated the relationship between diet and subsequent cancer risk. During the 20-year follow-up period, 702 study participants developed diabetes and 651 died of cancer. The research team found people with the highest levels of prostasin. protein Those circulating in the blood were twice as likely to get diabetes than those with the lowest levels. About 360 people already had diabetes when they joined the study, so the researchers analyzed those who didn’t have the disease to see who was later diagnosed with diabetes. People in the top 25% of prostasin levels were 76% more likely to have diabetes than those in the bottom 25%. Another analysis of all participants found that people with the top 25% of prostasin levels were 43% more likely to die of cancer than those with the bottom 25%. Additionally, participants with high levels of both prostasin and prostasin blood sugar The risk of dying from cancer was significantly higher. For every doubling in prostasin levels, the risk of dying from cancer increased by 24% in those with low blood sugar levels and 139% in those with high blood sugar levels.

“These individuals deserve special attention,” the study’s authors wrote. Prostasin has several roles in the body, including regulating blood pressure and blood volume. It also inhibits the growth of tumors associated with hyperglycemia.nevertheless type 2 diabetes It is known to increase the risk of certain cancers such as pancreatic, liver, intestinal, and endometrial tumors, but the reasons remain unknown. Scientists are unsure whether high prostasin levels lead to disease, or whether prostasin simply increases as the disease progresses. It will rise, but it cannot stop or undo the damage that has already occurred. “Although the relationship between diabetes and cancer is poorly understood, this protein may provide a common link between the two conditions,” said senior study author and epidemiologist at Lund University. said Dr. Gunnar Engström. guardian. “We need to investigate to what extent prostasin is causally associated with these diseases or whether it is a valuable marker of increased disease risk,” he said. may also be specified. risk of diabetes and prevent cancer and provide preventive measures. ”

