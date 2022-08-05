UK: ‘Early signs’ that monkeypox outbreak may be peaking





Comments on this story comment LONDON — Britain’s health officials said on Friday that the country’s monkeypox epidemic may have peaked and the rate of spread of the epidemic was slowing. The UK’s Health Security Agency said in a statement that 2,859 cases had been detected since May, “early signs that the outbreak has plateaued”. Last month, officials estimated that the outbreak would double in size about every two weeks, but the number of new cases has declined in recent weeks. “The latest data suggest that the spread of the outbreak has slowed, but we cannot be complacent about the status quo,” said Dr. Meera Chand, Director of Clinical and Emerging Diseases at the U.S. Health Security Administration. increase. She said anyone who thinks they may have monkeypox should skip meeting friends, social gatherings, and avoid sexual contact. The Health Security Agency said its latest analysis of the outbreak “confirms that monkeypox continues to be transmitted in interconnected sexual networks of men who are predominantly gay, bisexual, or have sex with other men. More than 70% of UK cases are in London. British officials noted a small number of female infections but said there was not enough evidence to suggest a sustained spread of monkeypox beyond gay and bisexual men. 99% of her cases in the UK are male. Scientists who analyzed the monkeypox virus in the UK noted many mutations compared to the virus circulating in Africa, but said there was no evidence that those genetic changes made monkeypox more contagious. Stated. Experts suspect monkeypox outbreaks in North America and Europe may have originated in Africa long before the disease began sexually transmitted disease at two raves in Spain and Belgium. The World Health Organization said this week that 92% of monkeypox cases outside Africa are likely to be infected. through sex and its executive director recently appealed to vulnerable gay and bisexual men: Consider having fewer sexual partners “For now.” To date, more than 26,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in about 90 countries, up 19% in the last week. in June, British authorities their expansion vaccination A strategy to provide vaccines not only to health care workers who treat monkeypox patients and high-risk contacts, but also to some men who are homosexual or bisexual and at increased risk of contracting the virus, including multiple vaccines. This includes people who have sexual partners and who participate in group sex. Last month, the UK downgraded its monkeypox outbreak rating, recommending that contacts of monkeypox cases be quarantined for three weeks unless they show symptoms. and the lack of evidence that the disease spreads without close, intimate, or sexual contact. on thursday America declared the monkeypox outbreak a national emergency, and WHO designated it an emergency. global emergency last month. Monkeypox is spread through close physical contact with infected areas, clothing, and bed sheets. Most people recover without needing treatment, but the lesions can be extremely painful and can lead to complications such as encephalitis and death in more severe cases. Follow all AP monkeypox coverage. https://apnews.com/hub/monkeypox

