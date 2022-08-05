Kinetics of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 infection according to gender, age, and disease severity

Of the 143 patients, 56 were excluded because 3 visits were not completed, and 87 were found eligible for analysis (Fig. 1a). Her median age was 48.0 years (IQR, 36–60 years), and 48 of her (55.2%) of all patients were female (Fig. 1). 1b). In terms of disease severity, 51 (58.6%) patients were classified as mild, 20 (23.0%) as moderate to severe, 7 (8.0%) as severe, and 3 (3.4%) as severe. it was done. The mean interval between his first and her second visit was 111 days (range 105.5–116 days). At the second and her third time points, they averaged 81 days (range 76–85 days) and 92 days (range 91.5–93.5 days) after symptom onset, respectively.

Figure 1 Study design and study participant characteristics. (a) Study timeline and number of participants at each study visit. Graphs represent participant blood sample collection times from symptom onset or diagnosis of COVID-19 (b) Age and gender distribution of participants.

Persistence of innate immunity

nAb titers changed at each of three different time points, and the kinetics of nAb titers showed a decreasing trend over time by a linear regression model (Supplementary Figure. 2). The patient with high nAbs titers had substantially stronger persistence 3–6 months after her symptom onset or diagnosis. However, it decreased after 9 months (Fig. 2a). Comparison of all nAb titers showed GMT values ​​at the first (3 months), second (6 months), and third (9 months) time points after onset or diagnosis of COVID-19-related symptoms were found to be 62, 52.6, and 33.8. Respectively. GMT between the first and second time points showed a decreasing trend. However, the difference was not statistically significant (p= 0.214). In contrast, the GMT at the third time point showed a significant decrease (p< 0.001), compared to the second time point (Fig. 3a).

Figure 2 Distribution of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody (nAb) titers based on gender, age, and disease severity at 3-month intervals. (a) Percentage of individuals with antibody titers in the range -2560 at 3, 6, and 9 months from onset or diagnosis of first symptoms of COVID-19. (b) Percentage of individuals with sex-dependent antibody titers at 3, 6, and 9 months from onset of first symptoms or diagnosis of COVID-19. (c) Percentage of individuals with antibody titers <50 years or >50 years at 3, 6, and 9 months from onset of first symptoms or diagnosis of COVID-19. (d) Percentage of individuals with less than or greater than severe antibody titers, depending on disease severity, at 3, 6, and 9 months from onset or diagnosis of first symptoms of COVID-19.

Figure 3 Variation in neutralizing antibody (nAb) titers based on gender, age, and disease severity at 3-month intervals. Titers are graphed as geometric mean titers (GMT) with geometric standard errors.of p– Values ​​were obtained from repeated measures analysis of variance (ANOVA) (a) titers of 87 people whose blood samples were taken 3 months after the onset of symptoms or diagnosis of COVID-19 and subsequently sampled at 6 and 9 months (b) Variation in nAb titers between females and males. (c) Variation in nAb titers with age <50 to >50 years. (d) Variation of nAb titers with disease severity between less severe and greater than severe. (e) Variation in nAb titers with disease severity between less than moderate and greater than moderate disease severity. (What) nAb titers in the 50+ age group according to moderate disease severity. (g) nAb titers in the <50 years age group according to moderate disease severity.

Effects of gender differences on nAb kinetics

The proportion of female and male patients with high nAb titers decreased over time (Figure 1). 2b). Female patients had GMT values ​​of 52.6, 45.8, and 33, respectively, while male patients had GMT values ​​of 75.8, 62.4, and 34.7, respectively, at the three time points. Furthermore, the kinetics of nAb responses in both female and male patients showed a non-significant decreasing trend from 3 to 6 months. However, a significant decrease in both females (p= 0.005) and male patients (p< 0.001) was observed from 6 to 9 months (Fig. 3b). At 9 months, 58.3% (19/39) and 48.7% (28/48) of female and male patients had nAb titers >40, respectively (Figure. 2b).

Effect of age difference on nAb kinetics

The proportion of patients with high nAb titers decreased over time in both the <50 and >50 age groups (Fig. 2c). His under-50 age group GMT values ​​at the three time points were 41.8, 33.3, and 24.7, while his over-50 age group GMT values ​​were 100.8, 92.2, and 49.5, respectively. Furthermore, no significant decrease was observed from 3 months to 6 months in both age groups (p= 1.000 and p= 0.266, respectively); however, nAb titers decreased significantly from 6 to 9 months (p< 0.001 and p= 0.020, respectively) (Fig. 3c). Gender distribution (p= 0.382) and three visit time intervals (p> 0.050) is the proportion of disease severity (p< 0.001). Of the total, her 10 patients (25.6%) reporting more than severe disease were in her ≥50 years age group, but not in the <50 years age group. .In addition, the median nAb antibody titers at the three time points were 40, 40, and 20 in the <50 years group, and 80, 80, and 40, respectively, in the >50 years group (Supplementary Table 1). At 9 months, the proportion of patients with nAb >40 was 79.5% (31/39) in the age group ≥50 years compared with 33.3% (16/39) in the age group <50 years. 48) was. Zero nAb patients were found in 2% (1/48) of the <50-year group, but not in the >50-year group (Figure 1). 2c).

Effects of differences in disease severity on nAb kinetics

The results revealed that the proportion of patients with high nAb titers decreased nine months after the onset or diagnosis of COVID-19-related symptoms in the severe and more severe groups (Fig. 2d). The less severe group had GMT values ​​of 54.3, 43.9, and 29.4 at the three time points, while the more severe group had GMT values ​​of 171.5, 211.1, and 98.5, respectively. nAb responses in the less severe and greater than severe groups showed no significant reduction from 3 to 6 months (p= 0.095 and p= 1.000, respectively); however, a significant decrease was observed from 6 months to 9 months (p= 0.001 and p= 0.035, respectively) (Fig. 3e). In addition, 48.1% (37/77) and 100% (10/10) of patients with her nAb titer ≥40 at 9 months fell into the severe and severe disease severity groups, respectively. belonged. Moreover, only 1.3% (1/77) of her patients in the severe disease severity group showed her nAb titer of zero, whereas no such patients were identified in the severe and above group. (Fig. 2d). nAb responses were unchanged from 3 to 6 months in the less than moderate and greater than moderate severity groups. However, a significant decrease was observed from 6 months to 9 months (p= 0.006 and p= 0.001) (Fig. 3d). In addition, he compared the nAb titers of less than moderate and greater than moderate severity groups according to two age groups (<50 years and ≥50 years). No significant changes in nAb titers were observed in the ≥50-year-old group in either the moderate groups (p> 0.050) From 3 to 6 months, nAb titers decreased significantly in both groups (p< 0.001 for both) 6 to 9 months (Fig. 3f). In the <50 years age group, nAb titers did not change in sub-moderate or >moderate disease severity groups (p> 0.050) 3-6 months. Furthermore, no significant reduction was seen in the moderate or lower group (p= 0.156), whereas nAb titers decreased significantly from 6 to 9 months in the moderate or higher disease severity group (p= 0.038) (Fig. 3g).

No significant decline in nAb titers was observed from 3 to 6 months in the mild disease severity group (including 51 patients). However, it decreased significantly six to nine months after the onset or diagnosis of COVID-19-related symptoms (p< 0.001) (Supplementary Figure 3a). Moreover, his nAb titers in six asymptomatic patients showed a downward trend from the first to his third time point, but not nine months after the onset or diagnosis of COVID-19-related symptoms. No significant decrease over time was reported until (p= 0.610) (Supplementary figure 3b).

Factors affecting nAb titers over time

Factors that influence nAb titer differences in a time-dependent manner were evaluated according to sex, age, and disease severity. Comparing time (as a variable) with sex, age, and disease severity, p– Values ​​of 0.167, 0.188, and 0.081 respectively.

However, differences in nAb titers based on the above three factors were assessed irrespective of time. The results showed that nAb titers were 1.46-fold significantly higher in his 50+ age group than in the <50 age group (p= 0.036). In addition, nAb titers were 2.41-fold higher than the moderate or higher disease severity group (p< 0.001). However, no significant differences in nAb titers by gender were observed (p= 0.300).