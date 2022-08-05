State and local health officials are investigating monkeypox cases at day care in Rantour





Champaign County, Illinois (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Health District officials said they are investigating a monkeypox case associated with a day care in Rantoul. In a news release, CUPHD officials said they are working with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Carle Health to address adult cases at day care. They said the patient is doing well and that the case “poses little risk to the general public.” Crew members respond to a semi-truck fire on I-72

“There are no other cases at this time, but a full evaluation of all adults and children at the facility is being conducted,” the health department said. , the parent or guardian will be contacted by CUPHD.” “Since monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus, there are no indications that there is a significant risk of the virus spreading locally and widely,” officials said. They state that human-to-human transmission can occur “through bodily fluids, monkeypox wounds, close skin-to-skin physical contact with items (clothes, bedding, etc.) contaminated with fluids or wounds, or through the respiratory tract. droplets after long-term face-to-face contact. “ Symptoms of monkeypox include acne and a blister-like rash. They appear on the face, mouth and other body parts, according to health officials. If you have a new or unexplained rash or other symptoms, you will be asked to consult your healthcare provider.You will also be asked to avoid sex and intimate relationships until you see your healthcare provider. . “Suspected cases can present with early flu-like symptoms and progress to lesions that begin in one part of the body and can spread to other parts of the body,” officials said. may be clinically confused with sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis and herpes, and with the varicella-zoster virus.”

