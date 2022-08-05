what are your options? – NBC Chicago





Amid news that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and President Joe Biden received antiviral treatment for COVID after testing positive, many people are hoping to treat the virus if they contract it. You may be wondering what your options are for . of Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that drugs to treat COVID-19 are prescribed by health care providers and must be started as soon as possible after diagnosis to be effective, citing people with COVID to contact their doctors. recommended. “The FDA has approved certain antiviral drugs and monoclonal antibodies to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in people who are likely to develop severe disease,” the CDC said. Antiviral treatments help prevent serious illness and death by stopping the virus from multiplying in the body, while monoclonal antibodies help the immune system respond more effectively. Paxlovid, an antiviral drug manufactured by Pfizer, is designed to be taken by patients who are at high risk of developing severe cases of COVID. The Food and Drug Administration’s approval of this treatment recommends it for use by individuals with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, immune system disorders, cancer, and obesity that could make the virus seriously ill. Paxlovid was approved in the US late last year. In older adults and other high-risk patients, the drug has been shown to reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. The pill works best if he takes it within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. Studies suggest that a minority of people prescribed paxlovid experience viral rebound. That’s what happened to Biden, health experts say. Both the Food and Drug Administration and Pfizer note that in Pfizer’s initial study of paxlovid, between 1% and 2% of people saw their viral levels recover after 10 days. “It is unknown at this time that this is related to drug treatment,” as the proportions were about the same among those taking the drug and those taking the dummy pill. According to the CDCpatients with rebound COVID must be quarantined for at least 5 days, ending when fever subsides without medication for 24 hours and symptoms improve. Some people will continue to test positive after day 10, but are much less likely to shed infectious virus.” However, the CDC warns that some treatments can have side effects, so you should consult your doctor before taking anything. For those with mild symptoms at home, health officials are promoting several over-the-counter medications. top doctor in chicago Questions about over-the-counter treatments for mild COVID symptoms addressed Tuesday. “Over-the-counter products are really pretty good,” said Dr. Alison Alwadi, a member of the Chicago Public Health Service. Don’t be afraid to take them, assuming you don’t have any other illnesses you shouldn’t take them.” The CDC recommended acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil) to help you feel better. Alwadi urged anyone experiencing symptoms to contact their doctor, even if the symptoms are mild and do not require hospitalization. “If you have COVID, you want your clinic to contact you, mainly to make sure you or someone doesn’t need Paxlovid, right?” Alwadi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/coronavirus/covid-medications-and-treatments-what-are-your-options/2908100/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos