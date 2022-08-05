Illinois day care worker who had monkeypox may have infected children, officials say





day care worker in illinois Monkeypox may have exposed children Under his care and exemptions have been granted to allow those young people to receive the vaccine, health officials said Friday. The case was reported in the village of Lontour in Champaign County in central Illinois, health officials said. It’s not clear how many children may have been exposed, but officials said no others associated with the center have tested positive. State Health Director Samir Bohra said it will take time close, personal, and sometimes long-term contact get infected with a virus. “The monkeypox virus is not an airborne virus,” he said. Vaccines are not usually available for children, but the Food and Drug Administration allows vaccination of children under the age of 18 in case they may have been exposed to the virus, Vohra said. increase. “This means that anyone with parental approval can get vaccinated today.” Jynneos, the current vaccine for monkeypox, is approved for adult use only in the United States. However, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the vaccine may be given to children from the age of six months to her 17th birthday under special circumstances involving potential exposure. Contact tracing was underway to identify anyone who may have been around the worker who recently tested positive, state officials said. Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said of monkeypox testing that “anyone with even the slightest suspicion will be quarantined until the results are available.” On Thursday, the Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency in a move to free up more funding for testing, treatment, education and research. Monkeypox is spread through sexual contact primarily among menSo far, all but 1% of monkeypox cases in the United States are those assigned male at birth, according to federal health officials. The World Health Organization is telling men who have sex with men to reduce the number of potential partners they meet and to reconsider contacting new partners. There have been at least 26,200 monkeypox cases as part of the current global wave, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 7,102 cases in the United States as of Friday, according to the CDC.

Berkeley Lovelace Jr. contributed.

