Long-term symptoms of COVID affect 1 in 8 adults, some lasting up to 2 years

Three new studies report long-term COVID symptoms and disease in adults and children. another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in a child; and her third found persistent loss of taste and smell two years later.

12.7% reported long-lasting COVID symptoms

observation study Publishing today from the Netherlands lancet 3 of the infected or matched dates before the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in 4,231 adult COVID-19 survivors and 8,462 matched controls before the COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out in that country. We analyzed the nature, prevalence, and severity of COVID-19 long-term symptoms after ~5 months.

The authors used data from Lifeline, a population-based prospective cohort study of health and health-related behaviors in the Dutch population. All adult participants had 23 physical long-term illnesses after recovering from infection with a SARS-CoV-2 alpha variant or previously prevalent strain between March 31, 2020 and August 2, 2021. He was invited to complete the same online questionnaire on his 24 COVID symptoms across the board. The participant’s age was 53.7 years old and 60.8% were female.

Survivors of COVID-19 reported chest pain, shortness of breath, breathing and muscle pain, loss of taste and smell, tingling and heaviness in the arms and legs, lumps in the throat, heat and chills, and fatigue. Months reported in years.

Of all patients, 12.7% had symptoms attributed to COVID-19, and 381 of 1,782 survivors (21.4%) and 361 of 4,130 controls (8.7%) had at least one symptom of 3 or more. reported becoming at least moderately severe by March. Heading out. Other symptoms such as headache, itchy eyes, dizziness, back pain and nausea were not more severe.

and lancet press release, senior author Dr. Judith Rosmalen of the University of Groningen, said there is an urgent need for data on the magnitude and extent of COVID symptoms over time. “However, few studies to date have examined the frequency of these symptoms in people who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19, or the symptoms of individual patients before they were diagnosed with COVID-19. ‘ she said.

Lead author Aranka Ballering, a PhD candidate at the same university, said in a release that her team describes symptoms unrelated to infectious diseases but associated with the pandemic as a whole, such as stress caused by lockdowns and uncertainty. said it was possible. “These core symptoms will have significant implications for future research, as they can be used to distinguish between post-COVID-19 conditions and non-COVID-19 related symptoms,” she said. .

in relation to CommentaryDr Christopher Breitling MBBS and Rachel Evans MBChB at the University of Leicester, UK, said some of the symptoms reported in the study, such as fatigue and shortness of breath, were similar to those cited in previous studies. .

“Interestingly, however, other symptoms, such as chest pain, were characteristic of those with longer duration of COVID compared with uninfected controls,” they wrote. supports the view that prolonged COVID is common and can last for at least two years, but severe and debilitating illness is in the minority.”

Infected children are twice as likely to have heart disease

and study Published today in Weekly reports of morbidity and mortality (MMWR), researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Emergency Response Team found that 781,419 previously infected U.S. children and 2,344,257 uninfected children aged 0 through March 1, 2020, 2022 17 years until January 31, 2019. Follow-up was from 60 to 365 days or until study end.

All participants had a median age of 12 years, and those without COVID-19 had higher rates of previous hospitalization and complicated chronic illness than infected patients (4.5% and 15.6%, respectively). % vs 3.6% and 11.7%).

After COVID-19 infection, children had a higher incidence of acute pulmonary embolism (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR]2.01), myocarditis and cardiomyopathy (myocardial inflammation and cardiac hypertrophy, respectively) (aHR, 1.99), venous thrombosis (aHR, 1.87), acute and unspecified renal failure (aHR, 1.32), type 1 diabetes mellitus (aHR , 1.23), coagulation and bleeding disorders (aHR, 1.18), type 2 diabetes (aHR, 1.17), and abnormal heart rhythm (aHR, 1.16).

However, compared with controls, COVID-19 survivors had more respiratory symptoms (aHR, 0.91), psychiatric symptoms (aHR, 0.91), muscle disorders (aHR, 0.94), neurological status (aHR, 0.94), The odds of anxiety and fear were low. Related disorders (aHR, 0.85), mood disorders (aHR, 0.78), and sleep disorders (aHR, 0.91).

Compared with controls, infected children aged 2 to 4 years had myocarditis and cardiomyopathy (aHR, 2.39), acute and unspecified renal failure (aHR, 1.52), coagulopathies and bleeding disorders (aHR , 1.47). This age group was the only group with a higher incidence of post-COVID asthma (aHR, 1.12) and respiratory signs and symptoms (aHR, 1.07).

COVID-19 survivors in the 5- to 11-year age group were at increased risk for myocarditis and cardiomyopathy (aHR, 2.84), venous thrombosis (aHR, 2.69), and acute and unspecified renal failure (aHR, 1.38). higher than the control). Infected patients aged 12-17 years also had a higher risk than controls for pulmonary thrombosis (aHR, 2.03), myocarditis and cardiomyopathy (aHR, 1.66), and venous thrombosis (aHR, 1.52).

“These findings can be used to inform health care professionals and caregivers about new symptoms and conditions that develop in children and adolescents in the months following SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the authors wrote. “COVID-19 prevention strategies, including vaccination of all eligible children and adolescents, are critical to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and subsequent illness, including post-COVID symptoms and conditions.”

12.8% have not recovered their sense of smell or taste even after 2 years

of JAMA Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery Yesterday, Italian and British researchers evaluated adults diagnosed with COVID-19 in general hospitals from 19 to 22 March 2020. A total of 168 respondents completed symptom questionnaires at 4 weeks, 8 weeks, 6 months, and her 2 years. The median patient age was 55 years, and 53.6% were female.

Of the 168 patients, 64.3% reported changes in taste or smell at baseline, 64.3% at 4 weeks, 17.3% at 8 weeks, 16.1% at 6 months, and 8.3% at 2 years. The altered sensation was first observed in her four-week follow-up of 11 of her patients who still tested positive for COVID-19.

Thirteen patients (10.9%) reported recovery of taste or smell at least 6 months after diagnosis. After 2 years, 47 patients (28.0%) reported at least one persistent symptom. The most common symptoms not related to taste or smell were fatigue (18.5%) and shortness of breath (10.7%).

Of 119 patients with smell or taste disorders, 88.2% at 4 weeks reported complete resolution at 2 years, 9.2% said the disorder was less severe, and 2.5% had the same or worsening symptoms. said he did.

“Contrary to what is often reported, recovery from smell and taste disturbances persists for many months after onset,” the researchers wrote, warning that the results should be interpreted with caution due to study limitations. Patients should be reassured that it is possible.These results apply.To patients previously infected with Omicron.COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant may affect chemosensory function. It has been observed in practice that the frequency and severity of impacts on