Post-meal walks were commonly taken by people to aid digestion, but scientists now believe that taking a short post-meal walk can help lower blood sugar levels and prevent complications such as type 2 diabetes. They even recommended that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after eating provided the best results.

A light walk at any time is good for your health, but blood sugar levels tend to peak, so taking a short walk within 60 to 90 minutes after eating can minimize blood sugar spikes. It is especially useful to keepaccording to new york timesthe researcher of the study published in the journal sports medicinelooked at the results of seven studies that compared the effects of sitting versus standing or walking on heart health measures, including insulin and blood sugar levels. They found that light walking, in just 2- to 5-minute increments, “had a significant impact on moderating blood sugar levels.” Anoop Misra, president of the Fortis-C-DOC Center of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology, feels that the study is particularly beneficial for Indians. “Given the situation in India and our dietary patterns, post-meal sugars are often high and difficult to control. can divert blood away from the heart.” This study reinforces the results of two previous studies. His 2016 study of people with type 2 diabetes found that if he walked for 10 minutes after each meal, he was more effective in lowering blood sugar than if he walked for 30 minutes at any other time. Before that, his 2011 study published in the International Journal of General Medicine found that walking immediately after eating was more effective for weight loss than walking an hour after eating. “None of the participants in the five studies evaluated by this paper had prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. The remaining two studies examined people with and without such conditions. Participants were asked to stand or walk for 2-5 minutes every 20-30 minutes throughout the day. showed that it was sufficient to significantly improve blood sugar levels compared to sitting on the sofa or sitting on the couch. For diabetics, avoiding blood sugar spikes is an important part of managing the disease, and blood sugar spikes and dips contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes. It is also considered a possibility,” the report said. The report also recommends getting up and doing household chores or finding other ways to stay physically active. This brief activity also reinforces other dietary changes people may be making to control blood sugar levels. Studies have shown that mini-walks of 2-3 minutes are more practical than

