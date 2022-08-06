Health
Brown County Confirms First Case of Monkeypox
Brown County, Wisconsin (WBAY) – Brown County has confirmed its first case of monkeypox. Brown County Health and Human Services said the patient is in isolation while health officials conduct contact tracing.
As of Thursday, Wisconsin had 23 confirmed cases since June 1, including at least three in Appleton and one in Menasha.
“There is nothing to worry or be alarmed about at this time,” said Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Nick. “We continue to work closely with DHS and our medical partners to monitor the monkeypox situation here in Brown County. The risk of widespread transmission in our community remains low. ”
The likelihood of contracting monkeypox is different from COVID-19. The virus is usually spread by skin-to-skin contact, primarily sexual contact. Early symptoms are fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, and chills. Monkeypox is accompanied by a rash that develops into pus-filled lesions.
Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health, explains: You can get it through breathing particles, but that means spending a lot of time face-to-face with someone. Even people who are actively infected with monkeypox usually have these pustules on their bodies. People who spend time with them can also become infected.
At the moment, most cases are among men who have sex with other men. says.
“It happened that many cases were clustered in a particular group that had very close skin contact with each other, so they spread within that group, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t spread beyond that. group, so no matter who you are, you’re really aware of what the symptoms are,” said Dr. Dan Shirley of UW Health.
The JYNNEOS vaccine is available to eligible persons in Wisconsin.
• Know that a sexual partner has been diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days.
• Anyone who has attended an event or venue with known monkeypox exposure.
• Gays, bisexuals, transgenders, or sex partners, and gender non-conforming/non-binary individuals who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.
“Limited amounts of the vaccine were already stockpiled, so the decision was how we distributed it between states. It has to do with determining whether there is an outbreak, who is at risk, and trying to get them to you in a safe and fair manner,” Dr. Shirley explained.
“Vaccines are being prioritized for people with known contacts with monkeypox patients and for people with certain risk factors who are more likely to be exposed to the virus,” said De Pere Public Health Officer Debbie Armbruster. said Michelle Myers of Oneida Nation Public Health. The officers wrote in a joint statement. “It remains important that everyone in Brown County is aware of the signs and symptoms of monkeypox to prevent its spread in the community.”
People exposed to monkeypox should be monitored for symptoms for 21 days from the date of exposure. Check your temperature twice a day. Call your doctor if symptoms start.
Most people recover without needing treatment, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health. There is no specific treatment for monkeypox. However, antiviral drugs used to treat smallpox can be used.
“Perhaps the most important thing we’re doing here is that if someone turns out to be contact tracing positive, the actual contact, true skin-to-skin contact, those family contacts are provided. Vaccination does not completely prevent you from contracting monkeypox, it can make it milder, it is possible that you are not fully contracted. Therefore, it is very important to know about these close contacts at an early stage.Sick people have oral medications.There are a limited number of people who can be given other medications or based on their illness. There are laws,” said Dr. Lai.
“The average person shouldn’t worry too much,” Dr. Shirley said. The risk factor travels to locations with high known monkeypox cases. ”
click here To learn more about monkeypox.
federal government declared a public health emergency Helps strengthen response to monkeypox. The United States now leads the world in confirmed cases, with over 7,100. Over 80 countries have reported the virus.
Health officials are reminding people how monkeypox spreads is different from COVID-19.
