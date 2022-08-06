Health
Monkeypox vaccine: Why does the U.S. government want five people to share one dose?
Will less be more?
Officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that they are reviewing plans to expand supplies of the monkeypox vaccine. Divided dose.
The announcement came on the heels of the announcement by Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra. public health emergency A global virus that was once endemic only in Africa.
At a press conference Thursday, FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Calif said the FDA is considering a process called “dose parsimony” to expand supplies. This prompts health care providers to split a single-dose vial of Jynneos, one of two smallpox vaccines approved against the fellow poxvirus monkeypox and far safer, into five doses to You will be able to administer to 5 patients.
Doses are administered intradermally or between layers of the skin rather than subcutaneously or under the skin. This approach improves the immune response without compromising safety or efficacy, Califf said.
Officials are likely to take a decision on dose savings “within the next few days,” Calif said Thursday, adding that the chances of moving forward with the plan “look good.” The vaccine is FDA-approved, but a change in dosage will require an Emergency Use Authorization.
“Safe and efficient mass vaccination”
‘Dose parsimony’ may sound like a desperate solution to an inadequate vaccine supply, but ‘it’s not happening at random’. There’s data behind the concept, said Dr. Lindsey Barden, an infectious disease specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Massachusetts and a professor at Harvard Medical School. luck.
Previous studies of dose-sparing, including the smallpox vaccine, have shown that one-fifth and sometimes one-tenth the dose produced immune responses comparable to full doses, Baden said. .
Intradermal administration of a small amount of smallpox vaccine “allows for safe and efficient mass vaccination, which is a prerequisite if vaccination of large populations in a short time is desired.” said the authors of a 2018 paper. study It was published in the magazine vaccination report.
Alexandra Brugler Yonts, Ph.D., an infectious disease specialist at the National Children’s Hospital in Washington, DC, who helped the FDA review Jynneos, said the approach “is worth considering.” luck.
However, “there is not much data available that is specific to Jynneos,” she warned.
“Research on this route of delivery was not evaluated as part of Jynneos’ initial approval in 2019, so intradermal injection is not included in the current package insert,” she said. “But if the FDA can review the data and find it convincing, it would be a reasonable temporary measure.”
She worries that lower doses may not be appropriate for people with HIV or those with compromised immune systems.
“Although some protection is better than nothing, people who are vaccinated should take other precautions to minimize physical or close contact with potentially infected individuals. They should be warned and advised to continue protective measures,” she said.
“As with COVID, vaccination, especially only one dose or a small dose, is not a free pass for blindly participating in high-risk behavior in the context of an active outbreak.”
Baden is concerned with the safety and efficacy of all treatments (including dose-sparing approaches to Jynneos) and believes more data is always better.
“We can always want more science,” he said. “But more than that doesn’t mean we haven’t demonstrated the point yet.”
sign up for Features of Fortune Subscribe to our mailing list and never miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews and surveys.
Sources
2/ https://fortune.com/2022/08/06/monkeypox-what-is-dose-sparing-jynneos-smallpox-one-dose-five-patients-outbreak-endemic-epidemic-poxvirus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- The Hollywood Reporter ranks UNCSA School of Filmmaking 10th among America’s top film schools August 6, 2022
- CWG Semifinals: Elegant Smriti, Brilliant Rana Take India to Finals August 6, 2022
- When a beauty company buys a fashion brand, it’s rarely about clothes August 6, 2022
- Technology Entrepreneur Olabimpe Fasuy’s New Innovation The Sun Nigeria August 6, 2022
- Xi Jinping: the most powerful leader since Mao? August 6, 2022