



As the U.S. population ages, more people are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease each day, and that number is expected to continue to rise. 13 million by 2050A new study looks at how lifestyle factors, particularly physical and mental activity, affect the brain’s thought reserve and affect the mental aging process. In this study, one point was given for each mental activity (reading, playing cards or games, attending classes, etc.), with a maximum of 3 points. For every three times her mental activity increased, the woman shortened her mental aging by 10 years. The man was 17 years old. “It’s never too early or too late to engage in physically and mentally stimulating activities,” said researcher and study author Judy Pa. luck. “It’s also a good idea to try new activities and keep challenging your brain, mind and body to learn and adapt.” Women are more likely than men to participate in social activities in groups, and this may explain gender differences. can be a beneficial activity to try, Pa says. The researchers further concluded that increased mental activity was associated with faster thinking speed in both men and women, and increased memory in women only. the studyAmerican Academy of Neurology announced July 20. If the individual has dementia or cognitive decline. Researchers compared these scores to the participants’ weekly physical and mental activity levels. In this study, physical activity was associated with faster thinking speed in women, but not in men, but physical activity was not associated with better memory in either men or women. found that doing twice as much physical activity as was originally recorded could shorten women’s lifespans by 2.75 years, as related to processing speed.. Women are at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease than men two-thirds of the case. This is likely due to a more complex set of biological and social factors related to hormone levels and age-related stress, says Pa. Thus, physical and mental activity affects men and women differently. Pa said that while it is important to study how to give I’m here. “What kinds of activities are being actively investigated in the Alzheimer’s field, how often, and against whom?” says Pa. “Finally, [increasing mental activity] It is a positive relationship between women and men and offers a new avenue of behavioral therapy to combat the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. “ Although lifestyle changes have been shown to slow or prevent cognitive decline, more research is needed to ly study gender differences. Stephen Rao Professor of Neurology and Director of the Shea Center for Cognitive Neuroimaging at the Cleveland Clinic. He promotes more studies testing equal numbers of men and women, and equal numbers of people predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease. “There’s good evidence that physical activity and higher levels of mental activity protect the brain,” Rao said, noting that those who exercised were more likely to delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, and over time, overall survivors. We note that the number may decrease. die of illness.

