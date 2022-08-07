How To Talk Effectively About Monkeypox Without Blaming Gay Men : NPR

NPR’s Ali Shapiro talks with Greg Gonsalves of the Yale School of Public Health about public messaging challenges around monkeypox, which primarily affects men who have sex with men.

When the White House declared monkeypox a public health emergency, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said it should concern everyone.

XAVIER BEERRA: We urge all Americans to take monkeypox seriously and to tackle this virus responsibly.

SHAPIRO: But the reality is that this disease doesn’t affect everyone equally. According to the latest data from the World Health Organization, 99% of those diagnosed with monkeypox are male, and 98% of those who identify their sexual orientation are males who have sex with men. Kyle, 26, he’s like Plank. An old New York City graduate student studying infectious diseases.

KYLE PLANCK: I don’t have a lot of painful experiences that I can compare to, but it was definitely the worst experience for me personally. And especially since it was like an internal pain, it was really hard to deal with.

SHAPIRO: He told our colleague Pien Huang that he had been bedridden for several days with monkeypox.

PLANCK: I had a very high fever, so I was taking hot baths five to six times a day. If I had to rate it, I’d say my pain was seven or eight of the worst pains I could imagine.

Shapiro: Planck, who studies infectious diseases, was well aware of the risks.

PLANCK: Combine those things with being a gay man in New York City, and I think I was more conscious than the average person. So even if I knew, I didn’t think I would pass. So when I actually went there, I was very shocked.

SHAPIRO: He’s gotten better since he started taking TPOXX. So how can we talk about this disease in an accurate and specific way to help those most at risk without creating stigma and homophobia? Greg Gonsalves has worked on this issue. He has worked with HIV and other infectious diseases for decades. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

GREGG GONSALVES: Thank you very much.

Shapiro: What comes to your mind when you hear Secretary Becerra say all Americans should take monkeypox seriously?

Gonsalves: Well, all Americans should take it seriously, but there are two kinds of taking it seriously: one is when you consider yourself at personal risk. It is men who have sex with men, namely gay men in the United States, especially sexually active men. Other Americans need to have empathy and solidarity and help their gay and lesbian neighbors get through this. The federal government really needs to come together. We are currently unable to respond.

Shapiro: There is a long history of politicians and homophobes portraying gay men as vectors of disease. So if public officials get specific about how the disease spreads and how to prevent it, are they in danger of getting caught up in those harmful tropes?

Gonsalves: Well, one thing is you have to figure out how to hold two thoughts in your head at the same time. One is that this is not a gay disease, it is happening among men who have sex with men. I have been very vocal about the need to not discriminate. That being said, we’ve already heard from certain politicians, especially from opposing parties, that they’ve tried to make this a way to scapegoat people in moments of crisis. , precautionary messages should be fact-based. And we need to be very clear about the fact that discrimination and stigma are both morally bad and keep people away from care and prevention.

Shapiro: This disease isn’t just spread through sex, it’s often spread through sex. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke much more specifically than Secretary Becerra after declaring monkeypox a global public health emergency.

TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS: It means making safe choices for yourself and others. For men who have sex with men, this includes reducing the number of sexual partners for the time being.

SHAPIRO: Some gay men were furious when they asked me to sleep with. Others, like sex columnist Dan Savage, tweeted that it’s not discrimination. It’s not homophobic. It’s about treating adult gays like adults. Was that the right message in your opinion?

Gonsalves: Well, Dr. Tedros acted courageously when he announced the public health emergency. He dismissed the advisory board and said yes indeed. Influencing gay men all over the world. And I think he spoke about this from a position of compassion and solidarity, not moral criticism or moral criticism. Yes, it’s no exaggeration to say that changing the location of sexual contact is a reasonable thing to do. There needs to be a clear discussion about it, especially among the gay community. That said, we need to be on the lookout for stigma and discrimination. But I think that’s how people react, among us, among gay men, among the LGBT community, it’s one thing to talk about gay sex, but certain politicians are always make use of it.

SHAPIRO: You’ve spent much of your career researching HIV. Monkeypox is not fatal, but there is a vaccine. There is a cure. Yet there are similarities between that disease and this disease. What lessons do you apply to this moment from your experience with HIV and AIDS?

Gonsalves: The main thing we have to do is help people who are suffering from this disease. people need to be supported. Remember; a 21-day quarantine may be fine for some people. If I get painkillers from a hospital, what happens if I don’t have insurance or I don’t have insurance when I get the bill for that hospital? I had to build a system. 40 years from now you don’t have to do that. We need to figure out a way to keep everyone with monkeypox out of the groove.

SHAPIRO: We know that access to treatments, vaccines and healthcare is a problem in and of itself. But how do you assess the government’s performance so far on the issue of this message and how to balance specificity with an unwillingness to fuel homophobia and stigma?

GONSALVES: I mean, I don’t know if we have enough data to do that. But remember – public health happens at the state and local levels. CDC’s role in public health is to provide technical guidance. How is it transmitted and how is it prevented? -You know, all sorts of facts. And state and local health departments are crafting messages about public health, so some are better than others, right? As such, it’s about being the most honest and treating us like adults.

This is not a gay disease. There shouldn’t be stigma or discrimination, but it’s affecting gay men right now, and I’m trying to protect myself and care for each other, not from some kind of moral admonition about my sex life. We need to correct our behavior. Show solidarity with other homosexuals – this will take roughly a few months until we can vaccinate to levels that provide broad protection against the virus. And you know, this happened in the mid-1980s. Gay men began to modify their behavior. HIV prevalence started to decline in the mid-80s before any major community-based campaigns began. I can do it.

Shapiro: Greg Gonsalves is an associate professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health. Thank you very much.

Goncalves: Thank you, Ali.

