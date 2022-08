How retraining the brain can help back pain

August 5, 2022 – You Hundreds of millions of people around the world lower back painIf so, you may be familiar with standard treatments like surgery, injections, medications and spinal manipulations. The world’s biggest cause of disability It may consist in modifying how the brain and body communicate. Challenging conventional treatments for chronic diseases back painscientists from Australia, Europe and the United States came together to test the effectiveness of changing the way neural networks perceive pain for a new study. It was published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association. randomized clinical trial We recruited two groups of 138 participants with chronic low back pain, tested one group with a novel method called a graded sensorimotor retraining intervention (RESOLVE), and tested the other group with a simulated laser or similar. Did treatment Non-invasive brain stimulation. Researchers found that a 12-week training course of RESOLVE resulted in a statistically significant improvement in pain intensity over 18 weeks. “What we observed in our study was a clinically meaningful effect on pain intensity and a clinically meaningful effect on disability. People were happier and their backs were easier. reported improved quality of life,” said James McAuley, Ph.D., lead author of the study. statement“This is the first new treatment of its kind for back pain.” brainy talk With chronic back pain, the communication between your brain and back changes over time, causing your brain to interpret signals from your back differently and change how you move. Neuroscience Research Australia (Neuro ), A non-profit research institute in Sydney, Australia. “Over time, it seems that the fit of the back decreases, impedes communication between the back and the brain, and reinforces the idea that the back is vulnerable and needs protection,” said Professor Macquarie of the University of New South Wales. I’m here. and Senior Research Scientist at NeuRA. “The treatments we have devised aim to break this self-maintenance cycle.” RESOLVE treatments focus on improving this transformed brain-back communication, by slowly retraining the body and brain. opioid Or surgery. McAuley said those who participated in the study reported an improvement in their quality of life after a year. The researchers said the improvement in pain was “minor” and the method needs to be tested in other patients and conditions. We hope to introduce it to doctors and physical therapists and have already enlisted partner organizations to begin this process. Neuro.

