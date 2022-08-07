AHF • UNAIDS, WHO need to raise awareness of testing and treatment.





As the world’s largest HIV/AIDS conference, AIDS 2022will conclude today amid a visa scandal that has shut out many supporters from the most HIV-infected countries in the global South. AHF Urges UNAIDS and WHO to focus a renewed urgency on initiation and maintenance of HIV testing and treatment; These Aspects of the HIV Response Are Worsely Missing from UNAIDS report Released last week. “Leaders in the global fight against HIV/AIDS touched on some aspects of testing and treatment at the 24th International AIDS Conference, but we are also working to identify new cases, enroll and maintain patients, There seems to be no sense of urgency in maintaining care around the world,” said AHF’s Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy. terry ford“The UNAIDS report shows how much damage COVID-19 has done to the HIV/AIDS response, but it is the lack of proven testing and access, especially for the communities most affected by HIV/AIDS. There is no excuse for ignoring treatment efforts.” Another important and urgent aspect of the HIV response not included in the UNAIDS report is its focus on late presenters. Delayed participation in HIV/AIDS care poses serious health concerns, including increased infections, high healthcare costs, increased mortality, early onset of opportunistic infections, and increased risk of resistance to ART. . according to the latest UNAIDS data, an estimated 38.4 million people are living with HIV. Tragically, a staggering 650,000 people die each year from AIDS-related causes. The global goal of HIV/AIDS control will not be achieved without concerted efforts to ensure that people living with HIV receive care and treatment before their immune systems are severely compromised. $10 Million Needed Now to Fight Monkeypox and STIs in LA County AHF to LA City Hall: “SOS – Save the SRO!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aidshealth.org/2022/08/unaids-who-must-increase-focus-on-test-treat-late-presenters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos